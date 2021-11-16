GRTC, transit union leaders seek to resolve workers' grievances ahead of service cuts next month

Carter and GRTC officials said some ideas were discussed Monday about improving bonus pay, but that nothing new has been added to GRTC's current plan to offer $5,000 and $8,500 bonuses to new drivers and mechanics. The company also is planning to give discretionary bonuses to help retain employees, as well as $500 bonuses for all employees who are vaccinated.

Timm told the GRTC Board of Directors on Tuesday that the company still has a Nov. 24 deadline for its employees to get the shot, but that management has altered its discipline policy to give "a grace period" for employees who has received at least one dose or who tested positive within the last 90 days. She said there are currently 70 out of the company's 450 employees have not been fully vaccinated or reported their status to management. She said about half of them have at least one dose.

A federal appeals court has challenged President Joe Biden's mandate for public sector agencies and companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly tests for their employees. Timm said GRTC is still monitoring the case, but that a January deadline could still hold if the federal order remains in place.

"Definitely anyone not fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 ... does risk termination," she said. "Our goal is zero terminations, zero suspensions. We hope that we will get there."