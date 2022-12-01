Gunman pleads guilty to killing unarmed Richmond man who tried to stop marijuana robbery

A Chesterfield County man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and robbery charges in the April 2021 slaying of an unarmed Richmond man, who was fatally shot when the defendant tried to rob the victim's roommate of two pounds of marijuana.

During a struggle over the cannabis and efforts to stop the robbery, Alexander "Alex" Leonard, 23, was shot multiple times and died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Authorities don't believe Leonard was an active participant in the marijuana transaction between his roommate and Keion Taylor, 21, who earlier had arranged to purchase two pounds of pot from Leonard's roommate.

Both Leonard and his roommate were unarmed. Taylor's friend and co-defendant, Tyeqwon Friend, 24, opened fire after Taylor announced he was going to take the marijuana. Leonard came to the aid of his roommate, who tussled with Taylor after tackling him, authorities said.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Taylor pleaded guilty in Richmond Circuit Court to second-degree murder — reduced from first-degree — and a robbery in the April 21, 2021, violent drug deal that ended with Leonard's death.

Judge David E. Cheek Sr. convicted Taylor after accepting his pleas and set sentencing for April 6. In exchange for Taylor's pleas, prosecutors withdrew two counts of felony use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery.

In a summary of facts prepared by Assistant Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Brooke Pettit, who is prosecuting the case, Taylor and Friend went to the residence where Leonard and his roommate lived in the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue. After Taylor and Friend arrived, they spent time sitting around a kitchen table smoking marijuana with Leonard and his roommate.

The roommate then provided the quantity of marijuana that Taylor arranged to purchase. After receiving the pot, Taylor reached into his duffel bag and produced a firearm, saying, "I'm gonna have to take this."

At that point the roommate charged at Taylor and tackled him to the ground. Leonard attempted to come to his roommate's aid as the roommate tussled with Taylor.

Friend, who also was armed, began shooting.

During the gunfire, Leonard suffered a gunshot wound to his right flank, a wound to his back, a graze wound to his left pectoralis and a wound to his left arm. "Leonard died as a result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen," Pettit said in her summary.

Taylor and Friend then fled the scene; a pound of marijuana was recovered outside the residence from which the defendants fled.

Once police arrived, officers recovered four 9mm cartridge casings from the scene — all of which were determined to have been fired from the same weapon.

More than 19 months after the killing, Friend — the co-defendant — remains a fugitive. In June 2021, a Richmond grand jury returned indictments against Friend charging him with first-degree murder, robbery and two counts of using a firearm in a felony.

Leonard was a "a kind, loving and gentle young man, who loved animals and would give his last meal and his shirt to someone else in need," family members wrote in his obituary notice. "He had the biggest heart and saw the good in everyone he met."

Leonard was an "avid" Pittsburgh Steeler’s fan "who knew the stats of every Super Bowl game," his family wrote.

"He lost his life suddenly from a senseless violent crime," they said.