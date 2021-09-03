Corey Dark became desensitized to gun violence growing up in Highland Park and elsewhere in Richmond.

As he got older, his own losses piled up: three stints in prison for drug-related charges; a nephew shot dead in Henrico four years ago; this past February, bullets claimed his own son, Omar White, in a parking lot in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Dark, 46, was determined to do something, but what?

He had heard about boxing events in other cities with the theme "Guns down, gloves up." One of his cousins had a similar event in Richmond's Highland park this summer. Dark wanted to do something like it, but on a larger scale. Some folks didn't take his idea seriously at first because Dark likes to joke around. He knew he couldn't do it all himself, but he had a partner in mind who could help make it happen.

"I had to attach myself to a cause," he said. "I took the energy and the anger and the hurt and I channel it in ways like this."

Dark, the owner of NextLevel Upscale Rental Cars in Henrico, has always respected Ed Green, a younger man with a strong spiritual faith who is known in Richmond as "Ed Da Realist" for his rap music and passionate anti-violence message. Green also is a barber and owns a salon in Richmond with his wife Jazmine. The blended family has five kids with another on the way.

A little over a month ago, Dark went to see his old friend at the hair salon, Green Dreams on Chamberlayne Avenue. While Green was giving him a shape-up, Dark challenged him to a boxing match and suggested they partner to hold a night of matches and entertainment, along with prayer — all to promote stopping gun violence in Richmond. Green was on board.

Within a month, they organized the event and held it Aug. 27, at Diversity Richmond. A partner of Dark's built the boxing ring for the event, which drew about 150 people and hosted four boxing matches split up by music and performances from local comedians. Green and Dark squared off in the ring for the main event.

They want to start having the event monthly. The next one will be Friday, Sept. 24 at Ben Wallace Gym, 2208 Westwood Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Green told the crowd gathered at Diversity that many young people don't have older role models demonstrating a nonviolent path. "So right now, tonight, I get in the ring," he said. "If I get knocked out, if I lose, I promise you I'm gonna get up, no bad blood. We're gonna keep it moving. We're gonna live."

"We've gotta change the narrative," he said. "That's what the whole purpose of this is."

The gun violence is so senseless, he told the crowd, that people get killed for stepping on someone's shoe or looking at someone the wrong way. Green said he might get knocked out in the boxing ring, but he's not going to go out to the car and get a pistol to settle it. "Come on y'all, we've got to do better than that."

More than three months since Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declared gun violence a public health crisis, community members continue to step in to fill gaps and push for solutions as the number of killings has spiked.

Sixty people have been slain in the city this year compared to 46 at this time last year, a 30% increase. Those numbers include some deaths that Richmond police don’t record in their homicide statistics, including self-defense killings. At least 152 people have been wounded in shootings this year in Richmond, one fewer than in 2020.

After two people were killed and three wounded by gunfire at The Belt Atlantic apartments in South Side in April, community leaders formed the Trauma Healing Response Network. It is a collective of volunteers, mental health professionals and others that meets twice a month to assess the needs of residents. Community leaders hope to expand the recovery efforts — which have received city backing and funding — to other areas of Richmond.

"When I see these things going on in my city and I know somewhat what they stem from, I had to do something," Dark said, adding that Green is the perfect partner for the effort. "I believe that if you're not solving the problem, you're part of it."

***

Green went to four different elementary schools when he was coming up in Richmond.

He grew up primarily in Fulton Hill, but also stayed in Mosby Court and Whitcomb Court, two public housing communities in Richmond's East End, and on Cool Lane near Armstrong High School and in Jackson Ward and Church Hill. He and one of his brothers lived in a foster home on South Side for about a year when Green was in fifth grade.

As a kid, he consistently was around drug abuse and was the target of harsh beatings. He also felt a lot of peer pressure in his early days, but has found that people respect him for being himself.

He said he doesn't judge anyone for their choices but that he has never drunk alcohol or used drugs. After seeing the destruction drugs cause, he said, "Why would I?"

"I've always been the type to say no — that's not right," Green said. "I've lost friends, family to gun violence, to the justice system. Youth is always looking up to us."

His music comes from personal experience. "I'm trying to spread positivity into the world," he says.

About 10 years ago, when Green was in his early 20s, he cut hair at a barber shop that Dark owned off Mechanicsville Turnpike. But because of drug activities and shootings in the area, Green left. Dark always respected Green's decision to leave, and kept going to Green to get his own hair cut over the years.

In the YouTube video for Green's song "Brighter Day," he starts out as a newscaster wearing a tie and reading the evening news, with flashes in the background of TV headlines about young people being shot.

"There's gotta be a brighter day," he raps. "I swear to God, man, my city going cray. Shots fired, body dropped, another slaying."

In the video, he asks that someone pray for his city. In one scene, he's being interviewed by a TV reporter in Church Hill. "My cousin got shot that night," he raps in the video. "He fighting for his life. Need to slow it down. If you're in the streets, try living right."

Green's cousin, the Rev. Donte McCutchen, said he admires how Green has delivered his message by speaking at schools and being involved in stop-the-violence cookouts and basketball games.

McCutchen said Green is very influential among young people in Richmond. "First of all, they like him because of his talent — his gift to sing and rap, and he gets them going and he gets them rocking. He captures their attention."

Green started making music in 2011 and has 10 mixtapes out. He and Ira Sentell Leach, also known as Mr. Good Evening, created and directed a web series on YouTube called "GHETTO The Series." In it, "GHETTO" stands for "Going Hard Everday Trying To Overcome."

Green said some of the profits from last Friday's boxing event will go to McCutchen's nonprofit group, Heart For the City, which seeks to address health disparities, joblessness, food insecurity and overall community health, among other needs, in low-income communities.

Green and McCutchen, who are cousins, lost their cousin Sharnez Hill at The Belt Atlantic in April, when she was fatally shot along with her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah Hill. Three other bystanders were wounded in the hail of gunfire, including two girls.

Authorities believe an argument on social media led to the gunfire.

Speaking generally, Green said too many people resort to guns because they don't want people to see them getting beat up on social media.

"You can't worry about what people say about you," he said. "Why not just fight and live?"

T.J. Thompson, a friend of Green's, said Green's message is exactly what the city needs.

Thompson grew up in Gilpin Court and was one of five people featured in "HEARD," a documentary about life in public housing that aired this year on PBS stations nationwide. He has known Green for 13 years.

"He always had a clean, good message," Thompson said at Diversity. "He always found different ways to help and you've gotta respect that, and most of all he takes care of his family. Taking care of kids, that's something to look up to."

***

After three boxing matches and several other performances last Friday night, it was time for the main event.

The crowd was on their feet and swelled to surround the boxing ring as music blared and the two friends stepped into the ring. In the first round, Dark fell out of the ring but got back in and lasted for all three of the two-minute rounds. While he was on the floor, he could hear lots of young people cheering for Green.

He said he realized then that his fall from the ring was what God intended. "He needed to be the face of this movement," Dark said of Green. "It had to happen like that."

At the end of the third and final round, Dark collapsed to the floor of the ring exhausted. Green bent down and helped him up. A few minutes later, both men posed holding up championship belts. "We're brothers," Green told the cheering crowd.

The judges declared Green the winner.

A few days after the fight, Dark said he didn't realize how physically demanding boxing is and said he didn't train much for the fight — unlike Green, who is 31 years old, trained under two coaches and lost 15 pounds in one month.

"I'm 46 and I went three rounds with a 30-year-old," Dark said, adding that for the next event, "I've gotta make the ring a little sturdier."

They've had more than 20 people volunteer to fight.