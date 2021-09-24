Hanover and neighboring counties fed up with 'less than responsive' communication from company hoping to build a natural gas pipeline

Henrico Chief of Staff Cari Tretina echoed all of those communication woes, adding that her staff had to get the pipeline map from Louisa officials because Chickahominy did not respond to Henrico's requests for information, including a map, "which to be frank, a locality should not have to ask for."

Tretina said that while the pipeline is only proposed to cross through the northeastern tip of the county, and could impact at least 18 to 20 properties, the area in question contains protected conservation easements and the environmental impact is among their biggest concerns.

"It doesn't feel right - you don't have any information," Tretina said. "There's something about this situation that lends itself for more time," both for county officials to study the impact, as well as public engagement and understanding.

Chickahominy representatives did not respond to emails and phone calls from a reporter on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, Hanover's Budesky said by phone that he and his team have some idea where the pipeline will go through, and it seems that Hanover is taking the largest share of it.