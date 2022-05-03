Hanover authorities investigating death of man, 81, found with fatal gunshot wound in Montpelier shopping center

Hanover County authorities are investigating the death of an 81-year-old Montpelier man who was found with a gunshot wound lying next to a vehicle Monday, in the rear of a Montpelier shopping center.

A gun was located next to the man's body, authorities said, and investigators are not looking for any suspects.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is working with the state medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Deputies responded about 6:09 p.m. Monday to the Montpelier Shoppes in the 1600 block of Mountain Road for a report of an adult male lying unconscious on the ground next to a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful.

"Investigators continue to look into the moments leading up to this incident," Sheriff's spokesman Lt. James Cooper said.

Cooper said the victim was located in the rear of the shopping center. Montpelier Shoppes is anchored by a Food Lion and has several restaurants, among other businesses.

Anyone with information about about the case is urged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous