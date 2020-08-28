Hanover band director resigns after his request to teach virtually for safety reasons is denied

The positivity rate is a measure of how many people test positive for the disease, helping health experts determine how the disease is spreading in their communities.

Chung said the rate in the health district is about 1% higher than what he's seen some health experts say indicates a high risk of transmission.

"It's not necessarily about my safety ...it’s for the students," he said. "If I somehow was to become a host and I passed it to one of my students, who passed it to their grandmother… I would feel some responsibility for that."

Dr. Thomas Franck, executive director of the Chickahominty Health district, said the positivity rate in Hanover was at 4.3% as of Friday.

He acknowledged that some experts consider over 5% an indication of high risk, but that Virginia health officials are considering 10% as a threshold for managing the pandemic.

Franck said the positivity rate is only one factor for the consideration of whether he would recommend schools should open. He cited the socialization of young students, the drawbacks of online-only instruction and the economic impacts on parents who are unable to work from home and can't afford childcare. '