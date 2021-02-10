Hanover budget proposal lets county be 'flexible' during pandemic, includes 2.5% raises for employees

Despite a pandemic that’s wreaked havoc across the nation, in Hanover County, people are still building homes, trading in their old homes for new, pricier ones, and buying lots of stuff — from toilet paper to new cars — which means financial woes aren’t nearly as dire as county leaders predicted.
Hanover’s Board of Supervisors got its first look at County Administrator John Budesky’s proposed 2021-22 budget Wednesday, one that he said allows the county to be “flexible” and “nimble” in the event of sudden economic changes down the road.
The $510.9 million plan is $32.7 million higher than the current budget and includes salary increases of 2.5% for all employees and 14.6 new positions, including full- and part-time jobs — 9.7 in public safety and the remaining positions spread across social services, the registrar’s office and public works.
No tax rate increases are planned. At 81 cents per $100 of assessed value, Hanover’s real estate property tax rate remains the lowest in the region, compared with 87 cents in Henrico County, 95 cents in Chesterfield County and $1.20 in Richmond.
Conservative financial planning means Hanover is in good fiscal shape, Budesky said, and in some cases is doing better than expected.
The general fund, which equates to $289.8 million of the total budget, is up nearly 9%, or $23.1 million. Nearly half of that comes from higher-than-projected real estate and personal property assessments.
Budesky explained that COVID-19 had no negative impact on building permit requests. In fact, it’s the opposite. More building permit requests have come in since the pandemic started than for the same period in the prior year, he told the board. The median sales price of new and existing homes in Hanover rose 6.7% in 2020 for an average price of $358,000.
Real estate property revenue is up $7.7 million, while personal property revenue is up $2.2 million.
Additionally, sales tax revenue is also up $3.1 million, thanks to robust grocery store sales and online purchases, for which the sales tax comes back to the county.
Despite those positive marks, there’s work to be done in regards to employees’ salaries, and efforts need to be made to attract and retain a quality workforce, Budesky said.
Neighboring localities’ recent proposed budgets underscore those efforts.
Henrico took the lead regionally earlier this week with a proposed budget that provides an average 4.4% pay raise for county and school employees but, with additional money earmarked for long-standing generational pay gaps, could offer as much as 18% increases for certain individuals.
Chesterfield’s proposed school budget — the county budget hasn’t been presented yet — includes a 2% pay increase for school employees in the first of a three-year plan.
Budesky said that in looking more closely at closing pay gaps, he’s starting in this budget with public safety. Specifically, there’s an additional $1.8 million to address salary disparities within the sheriff’s department, fire/EMS personnel and court services. That’s above the 2.5% across-the-board increases.
He noted that the School Board’s adopted 2021-22 budget, which is $215.5 million of the county’s overall budget, also provides for 2.5% salary increases for all employees, plus $1.8 million that targets pay discrepancies among teachers and gives more money to instructional assistants and bus drivers.
Addressing market competitiveness is “clearly a priority that I see us needing to make,” Budesky said, and one that needs to be done more regularly than in past years. He said the county’s staff, both on the government side and school employees, “are proud to be in Hanover — there’s a value to that” and that “their talents are second to none.”
But the county needs to make sure plans are in place to keep them. “We have the talent right here that we need to maintain and sustain,” he said.
Elsewhere in the budget proposal, the five-year capital improvements plan starts with nearly $10 million in fiscal year 2021-22 for courtroom renovations, fire and rescue apparatus, and an upgrade to the station alerting system. Additionally, work would begin on a new fire station in Mechanicsville, station 17, to address that area’s increased call volume. A site for the station has not been chosen.
Also, the capital improvements plan includes $10 million for road improvements, including widening Pole Green Road, Atlee Station Road and U.S. 360.
The board will have a budget work session next Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will hold a public hearing on April 7 at 6 p.m. The meetings are held at the board room of the county’s government building within the courthouse complex, 7516 County Complex Road, as well as livestreamed. For more information, visit hanovercounty.gov.
