Hanover, Chesterfield offering kids' vaccination clinics

Hanover County Schools have partnered with the Chickahominy Health District to host three vaccination clinics at schools starting next week for children ages 5 to 11.

Late last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination for children in that age group. The clinics will be Monday, Nov. 8 at Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 12 at Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 15 at South Anna Elementary School from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Nov. 12 is now a student holiday and a teacher workday in Hanover County, rather than a half day for students.

Appointments are needed and can be made on the school division's website, www.hcps.us, or by using a link sent out to parents by email on Thursday. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or someone who's at least 18 years old and has a completed parental permission form, which can also be found online or within the parent email.

In Chesterfield County, children can now get vaccinated at the Chesterfield Health District's Community Vaccination Center, 10161 Hull Street Road in the Rockwood Shopping Center, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.