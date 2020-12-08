Hanover church holds 'fill the van' winter clothes drive

New Hanover Presbyterian Church is holding a “Fill the Van” event on Saturday, Dec. 12, asking members of the community to donate winter clothing for children of refugee families in the Richmond area.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 10058 Chamberlayne Road in Hanover County. Needed items included new or gently used coats, as well as new hats, gloves, mittens and winter socks. The clothing is going to the International Rescue Committee in Richmond and to Re-establish Richmond, nonprofits that assist refugee families starting new lives in the Richmond area.

The van itself is being donated to the International Rescue Committee to help the transportation challenges of refugee families and those helping them. The church used a portion of proceeds from the recent sale of property to purchase the van.