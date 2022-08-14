Hanover closes Atlee stadium after 18-year-old's body found near press box

The football stadium at Atlee High School will remain closed this week after authorities found a dead body near the field.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that the deceased is Efeoghene Oluwatosin Obrimah, 18, of Mechanicsville.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that authorities found the body near the stadium’s press box at approximately 1:24 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports from a citizen who saw it.

Lt. James Cooper, the office’s spokesman, said authorities do not suspect foul play and are not seeking any suspects.

“Investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding Obrimah’s death and are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the actual cause of death,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Hanover school division announced later Sunday that it has temporarily closed the stadium.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. We send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Obrimah family for their devastating and unimaginable loss,” the school division said through its social media accounts. “While the Sheriff’s Office has deemed the football stadium safe to reopen, the stadium will remain closed for a period of one week out of respect for Efe and the Obrimah family.”

The school division did not say whether Obrimah was a graduate of Hanover schools, but he has been previously mentioned as an Atlee track and field athlete in local high school athletics news coverage.