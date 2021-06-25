Hanover closes 'gold standard' vaccination clinic Friday with a final vaccination - and a celebration

Jeffrey Fields held up a gift bag tied to a colorful balloon bouquet Friday at the Hanover Vaccination Clinic and admitted he was a bit surprised by all the hoopla showered on him. When he arrived at the clinic for his vaccination earlier that day, Fields, a Caroline County resident and tractor trailer driver, learned that he was the last individual to be vaccinated at the clinic before it ceased operations.
"Totally unexpected," he said, joking that he thought he did something wrong when clinic officials singled him out.
"It's a relief off my shoulders," he said about being vaccinated, adding that he came to the clinic, located at 140 Junction Drive in Ashland, because he heard "it was really good, really well-organized."
Fields sat with hundreds of others Friday as county officials, health officials and volunteers celebrated its last day.
Located in a former Food Lion grocery store, the clinic opened Jan. 29 and initially served Chickahominy Health District residents in Hanover, Goochland, Charles City and New Kent counties. During that time, more than 51,000 people were vaccinated there, due to the support of 883 volunteers who worked roughly 15,042 hours, said Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District.
"Superstars," he called them. On its best day — March 26 — the clinic vaccinated 1,141 people.
"It's not the largest clinic in Virginia," he said, "but in my humble opinion, it's the most efficient and effective clinic in Virginia thanks to the planning and the number of people we used."
As of last Wednesday, when Hanover's Board of Supervisors were updated, 68.8% of Hanover adults had received at least one vaccination dose. Countywide, 61,954 individuals have had one dose, and 55,745 are fully vaccinated. Hanover ranked second among seven neighboring localities with vaccination rates per 100,000, at 57,489.
At Friday's celebration, County Administrator John Budesky and others expressed gratitude for a list of groups and individuals. Budesky thanked the volunteers who showed up every day and spent countless hours helping others and health officials, both locally and outside the county's borders, for their efforts since the beginning of the pandemic.
He also thanked Hanover's fire and EMS departments, who oversaw the clinic's daily operations, as well as Food Lion representatives in attendance, as the grocery retailer provided the building rent-free, Budesky said.
"We had so many folks from many different disciplines who said, 'how can I help?'" Budesky told the crowd inside the cavernous room. He said counties aren't in the business of providing medical and prevention services — they rely on their health districts to do that. But when Chickahominy health officials reached out to the county for assistance once vaccinations arrived, partnerships formed quickly.
The initial piece of support was the establishment of the county's call center, which fielded calls from 20,000 residents who needed help making vaccination appointments and wanted information about vaccinations and the process to get them.
"You have done what we have needed to do for our residents in their time of need," he said, and "I've been so humbled by the work of so many to make a difference in our community."
Franck, Chickahominy's health director, said many of the volunteers were members of the Henrico & Chickahominy Medical Reserve Corps and, later, the Richmond City Medical Reserve Corps.
Franck added that in his 30-plus years of practicing medicine, the last year and a half have been "surreal." He and his colleagues knew their lives were changed forever on that day in early March 2020 when he received the alert that Virginia had its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Franck said.
But the weight of the pandemic, he said, and the heaviness of working around the clock for months at a time dissipated with the vaccinations and, more importantly, the efforts of these clinics.
"Every time I came to one of these clinics ... I was totally uplifted and I could continue on," he said, so he'd visit often, "just to get recharged and get my energy back and get my faith back that Virginia, we're going to get out of this."
As Fields, of Caroline County, grabbed his balloons and prepared to go back to work, he said he chose to be vaccinated not just for himself, but for others.
That his vaccination experience would come with a little extra fanfare just underscored for him that he made the right choice.
"It's important to get the shot to help everybody else," he said. "It's the best thing to do."
(804) 649-6945