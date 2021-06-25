Hanover closes 'gold standard' vaccination clinic Friday with a final vaccination - and a celebration

The initial piece of support was the establishment of the county's call center, which fielded calls from 20,000 residents who needed help making vaccination appointments and wanted information about vaccinations and the process to get them.

"You have done what we have needed to do for our residents in their time of need," he said, and "I've been so humbled by the work of so many to make a difference in our community."

Franck, Chickahominy's health director, said many of the volunteers were members of the Henrico & Chickahominy Medical Reserve Corps and, later, the Richmond City Medical Reserve Corps.

Franck added that in his 30-plus years of practicing medicine, the last year and a half have been "surreal." He and his colleagues knew their lives were changed forever on that day in early March 2020 when he received the alert that Virginia had its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Franck said.

But the weight of the pandemic, he said, and the heaviness of working around the clock for months at a time dissipated with the vaccinations and, more importantly, the efforts of these clinics.