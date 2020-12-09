Hanover County Board of Supervisors approves plan to increase countywide access to broadband connection

"I think what I heard a lot of, and the committee did, was folks who say, 'If you have it, you don't think about it. When you don't have it, you think about it," Nelson said.

Complaints the committee found in its study included those from people working from home, those doing school from home and those who needed to use internet in their daily life, Nelson said.

"It's been a real education for us on the number of ways people are leveraging the internet and when you don't have it, how you got to, you know, change how you do things," Nelson said before the meeting.

Nelson recommended the Board expand internet access and create hotspots at public places like local businesses and maybe even fire stations.

Hanover County has already made an effort to help. Nelson said the county's rolling out public internet connection at all its parks and at the government complex in the next two weeks courtesy of CARES Act funding.

"Again, it's not perfect, but you could go to the park, park in a space next to the wireless access point and get -- it's way more than broadband internet -- it's 200 MG circuit," Nelson said.