Hanover County Board of Supervisors approves plan to increase countywide access to broadband connection

Hanover County's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a blueprint to increase broadband internet access across the county, including adopting a public or private partnership with a third party internet provider, created by the Broadband Advisory Committee at its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
For years, access to internet across Hanover has continued to be a problem. Kevin Nelson, director of information technology for Hanover County and presenter at Wednesday's meeting, said that the committee worked under the notion around 15,000 of Hanover's 107,000 residents are currently without broadband access, though he noted he didn't know if the number was exact.
A committee was initially created in 2012 to address concerns and the current committee has worked to pursue recommendations made in the past, Nelson said, but money has been the catalyst for enacting the recent change.
"What drove it was that we've always known we had the issues, it was how do we do it," Nelson said before the meeting. "It's not an inexpensive thing to take on, and now with this, the grant money that's become available, [it'll] make it a little more feasible for us to be able to do these things."
Nelson said they've applied for grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative that they find out if they get this month, and also applied for two additional grants through Comcast and CenturyLink worth $6.4 million and $1 million, respectively. If they receive the grants, Nelson said they can serve 1,307 homes.
The issue with broadband isn't within suburban areas, where the majority of Hanover's population lives, but the outskirts of the county that are more rural, Nelson said.
In his presentation Wednesday afternoon, Nelson showed maps to the Board indicating where access was and where the gaps were. The majority of Hanover County is served by either CenturyLink, which connects through DSL, or Comcast, which is a fiber connection. Nelson told the board that the committee concluded the key was to do a combination of fiber and wireless connections to ensure access for all. Even in areas that are covered, there are gaps, Nelson said.
Government maps have proven to not show the full scope of the problem when it comes to internet access, Nelson said. A database created by the committee revealed disparities in areas the government said was well connected.
The pandemic hasn't been the main source of the problem, but it certainly hasn't helped, Nelson told the Board. Telework has always been an issue, and so has school work as technology advances have pushed access to assignments and information online. Pandemic-wise, at Hanover schools, internet connection has been a chief complaint for those doing online learning this semester.
"I think what I heard a lot of, and the committee did, was folks who say, 'If you have it, you don't think about it. When you don't have it, you think about it," Nelson said.
Complaints the committee found in its study included those from people working from home, those doing school from home and those who needed to use internet in their daily life, Nelson said.
"It's been a real education for us on the number of ways people are leveraging the internet and when you don't have it, how you got to, you know, change how you do things," Nelson said before the meeting.
Nelson recommended the Board expand internet access and create hotspots at public places like local businesses and maybe even fire stations.
Hanover County has already made an effort to help. Nelson said the county's rolling out public internet connection at all its parks and at the government complex in the next two weeks courtesy of CARES Act funding.
"Again, it's not perfect, but you could go to the park, park in a space next to the wireless access point and get -- it's way more than broadband internet -- it's 200 MG circuit," Nelson said.
Hanover County schools and Pamunkey Regional Library have made an effort to give out MiFi devices to help increase connection. In early October, Gov. Ralph Northam gave $30 million in CARES Act funding to fast-track broadband access across the state.
Countering the governor's action, Nelson told the Board internet takes time to roll out. Hanover County applied their grants in August, won't find out about whether the money goes through until this month, and then if the county does get the money, it won't be given until next July. On top of this is a 12-18 month timeline to complete the project, Nelson said.
"When we're talking to citizens, they're like, 'Oh, wow, you don't have a short term answer.' And it's like, there is no [short term answer]," Nelson said. "But you know, in three years, if we have another pandemic, we're gonna be ready."
Members of the board mostly praised the plan. Henry District representative Sean Davis brought forth concerns about taxes and funding for the project and W. Canova Peterson, Mechanicsville's representative, asked about affordability and wondered if there was an overlap with SpaceX's satellite plan to increase access.
John Budesky, county administrator, told the Board the committee was looking for the Board to find a plan for funding and that it shouldn't mainly lay with the community. He said there was no "silver bullet" to solving the internet connection issue with loopholes like funding and people wanting a choice in connection, and that it could take 10 years to roll out.
Proposals to hire a director of broadband and technology development to carry out the plan are due in a week and a half, Nelson said.
