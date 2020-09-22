Hanover County reports new cases of COVID-19 among school teacher and on two school buses

Two different people on two different Hanover County school buses tested positive for COVID-19, according to school district public information officer Chris Whitley on Tuesday.
The school system also confirmed that a teacher at John M. Gandy Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email from the school's principal, Leigh Finch.
Citing privacy concerns, Whitley did not say whether the cases on the buses involved drivers or riders, but he did confirm that two people on one bus and two on another came into contact with those who tested positive. They're required to quarantine.
Whitley said the Hanover Health Department determined everyone else who was on the two buses "had a low risk of exposure" and could continue using the bus system. All families with students who take the two buses were notified, he said.
The buses were taken out of rotation for a day for extra cleaning and sanitation, which Whitley said was protocol in a case like this. Usually, bus drivers are in charge of cleaning high-touch areas on their own buses prior to and in between each use, Whitley said.
The teacher at Gandy Elementary who tested positive will move online for the next two weeks, according to Finch's email. Families of the students who came in contact with the teacher have been notified.
Two other staff members came in contact with the teacher who tested positive, according to Whitley. They have been notified and are required to quarantine for 14 days.
The email, which did not identify what grade was affected, said students who didn't come in contact with the teacher at Gandy Elementary will continue with classes as scheduled.
The Hanover Health Department has done all investigations into the cases at Hanover thus far; two staff members at Kersey Creek Elementary tested positive last week. Whitley said its guidance has recommended that students who come into contact with someone who tests positive and are required to quarantine should be tested.
If they don't show symptoms, the Hanover Health Department recommended they get a test within five to seven days of exposure. In the case of a student showing symptoms, the department said they should be tested immediately.
Whitley said the Hanover Health Department doesn't require student testing. Those who come into contact with someone who has the virus will be required to quarantine and won't be allowed to come to school buildings.
Hanover County Public Schools was the only Richmond-area school system that gave parents an in-person option for their students, and 60% returned to classrooms. It is the largest school system of 10 in the state to offer in-person learning.
Gandy Elementary encourages families to keep monitoring their children for symptoms and to contact the Chickahominy Health Department if they have questions.
