Hanover County reports new cases of COVID-19 among school teacher and on two school buses

Two different people on two different Hanover County school buses tested positive for COVID-19, according to school district public information officer Chris Whitley on Tuesday.

The school system also confirmed that a teacher at John M. Gandy Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email from the school's principal, Leigh Finch.

Citing privacy concerns, Whitley did not say whether the cases on the buses involved drivers or riders, but he did confirm that two people on one bus and two on another came into contact with those who tested positive. They're required to quarantine.

Whitley said the Hanover Health Department determined everyone else who was on the two buses "had a low risk of exposure" and could continue using the bus system. All families with students who take the two buses were notified, he said.

The buses were taken out of rotation for a day for extra cleaning and sanitation, which Whitley said was protocol in a case like this. Usually, bus drivers are in charge of cleaning high-touch areas on their own buses prior to and in between each use, Whitley said.