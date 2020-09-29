Hanover County School Board goes against committee recommendations, releases new suggestions for school names

Subsequent polls listed Mechanicsville as the top choice again for both schools -- in the second round the name received nearly 74% of the vote for the high school and 64.4% for the middle school; and the third round Mechanicsville got 56.4% for the high school and 49.5% for the middle school.

Carol Cash, program leader for educational leadership and policy studies at Virginia Tech and former principal at Lee-Davis, even agreed on Mechanicsville's popularity at the Sept. 25 meeting, but said there was worry about having three schools with the same name. A Mechanicville middle and high school would've joined Mechanicsville Elementary School.

Mechanicsville was chosen to appease poll takers, and Twin Rivers was chosen due to its uniqueness, Cash said then. After the meeting, Twin Rivers was taken out of consideration.

When asked Tuesday if there were flaws in the renaming process, Axselle said he couldn't think of any.

"The Naming Committee gave us the names they recommended at our last meeting and we appreciate and thank them for their time they committed in providing us those names," Axselle said. "The final name selection resides with the School Board and as with other recommendations we receive from various committees we gave their proposal serious consideration during our decision making process."

The formal vote for the names will take place at the upcoming Oct. 13 meeting.