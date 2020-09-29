Hanover County School Board goes against committee recommendations, releases new suggestions for school names

Following a process that included three community polls, the Hanover County School Board rejected committee recommendations to replace names for two schools with Confederate monikers and came up with their own.
In a news released from Hanover County Public Schools on Tuesday, the board recommended former Lee-Davis High School become Mechanicsville. It came up with Bell Creek to replace former Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The names came to fruition following a planning retreat this past Friday and were based off community feedback and board discussion, board chairman John Axselle III said.
At the Sept. 25 school board meeting, community members expressed their frustration with the name suggestions brought forth by the board both via email and in person. A renaming committee originally presented Twin Rivers to replace the high school and Mechanicsville for the middle school.
Twin Rivers, in particular, caused heavy disagreement -- especially for board member Norman Sulser, who made a motion to change the name of the high school to Mechanicsville on the spot and decide a new name for the middle school at a later date.
Community polls sent out by the school system made it abundantly clear Mechanicsville was the favorite pick to replace both the middle and the high school's original names.
There were nearly 2,700 respondents on the first poll. Of names recommended for both the middle and high school, those including some version of Mechanicsville popped up 1,148 times. Twin Rivers received three mentions.
Subsequent polls listed Mechanicsville as the top choice again for both schools -- in the second round the name received nearly 74% of the vote for the high school and 64.4% for the middle school; and the third round Mechanicsville got 56.4% for the high school and 49.5% for the middle school.
Carol Cash, program leader for educational leadership and policy studies at Virginia Tech and former principal at Lee-Davis, even agreed on Mechanicsville's popularity at the Sept. 25 meeting, but said there was worry about having three schools with the same name. A Mechanicville middle and high school would've joined Mechanicsville Elementary School.
Mechanicsville was chosen to appease poll takers, and Twin Rivers was chosen due to its uniqueness, Cash said then. After the meeting, Twin Rivers was taken out of consideration.
When asked Tuesday if there were flaws in the renaming process, Axselle said he couldn't think of any.
"The Naming Committee gave us the names they recommended at our last meeting and we appreciate and thank them for their time they committed in providing us those names," Axselle said. "The final name selection resides with the School Board and as with other recommendations we receive from various committees we gave their proposal serious consideration during our decision making process."
The formal vote for the names will take place at the upcoming Oct. 13 meeting.
