Hanover County school traffic guard Dewey Gunn hanging up the Mickey Mouse gloves after 8 years at Atlee

Gunn said he was subbing when he saw the job for Atlee's traffic guard/parking lot attendant. Back then, he directed six lanes of traffic coming and going from the school parking lot.

Today there are 10, thanks to increased residential development along Atlee Station Road in close proximity to the school.

Don't let the silly, ridiculously large gloves fool you - Gunn takes his job very seriously.

"I just don't want any of these kids to get hurt," he said, adding that he's proud of his record. In his eight years, there have only been two minor traffic accidents on his watch, and no injuries. "They're my kids between 7:30 and 4, then I give them back."

The Disney gloves were his wife's idea, a purchase made about five years ago on one of their "gazillion" trips to Disney World. (His favorite character is Goofy, and he's been known to wear a Goofy hat along with the gloves while on the job.)

Before the gloves, Gunn said he tried using traffic signs to help direct traffic, which didn't work well. He started wearing the gloves, not expecting them to be such a hit. The school community responded immediately, he said, mostly because the gloves are so big and visible and easily seen by everyone, from bus drivers to staff and students.