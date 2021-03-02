 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanover County sets up public Wi-Fi zones around the county
0 comments

Hanover County sets up public Wi-Fi zones around the county

{{featured_button_text}}
20210303_MET_WIFI_DH001

A sign denoting public WiFi stands at Courthouse Park in Hanover Co. on March 2, 2021.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH

Hanover County has established public "Wi-Fi zones" throughout the county for those who need internet service for work, school or simply browsing.

The county spent $35,000 in CARES Act funding to set up the hot spots, and will spend about $15,000 annually to keep them going, Hanover spokesperson Tom Harris said.

Internet service has been a problem for years in the more rural parts of the county. County leaders talked about the issues back in December, when it was suggested that 15,000 of the county’s 107,000 residents are currently without broadband access. The idea was floated then to create hot spots in some of the county’s public spaces including parks.

In October of last year, Gov. Ralph Northam gave $30 million in CARES Act funding to fast-tract broadband access around the state.

These zones are located at branches of the Pamunkey Regional Library, including Atlee, Ashland, Hanover, Rockville, Montpelier and Mechanicsville, as well as at public parks and other county buildings.

That list includes Courthouse Park, Pole Green Park Community Center, Poor Farm Park, Taylor Complex and the Montpelier Community Center Parks and Recreation building. The zones can also be found in the parking lot of the county's government complex at Hanover Courthouse, and at the Fleet Services building, 11375 Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland.

At each location, patrons can simply connect their devices to Hanoverpublicwifi - no password is required. Signs that say "Wi-Fi Zone" will be located at each place.

Harris said by email Tuesday that the degree of service will be similar to that of a public place like a restaurant or coffee shop that offers free Wi-Fi.

There's some security that comes with the public connections, and access will not allow users onto "certain types of websites," he noted. He said signage indicates where the zones are - and therefore, the best places to park to access the service - but that signals could carry a little farther away. No specific devices are needed and any browsing platform will work.

"The locations were selected to try and address the poor internet service in the county," Harris said. "The intent is to keep these services active even past the pandemic, so that citizens have some alternative."

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Hanover County public 'Wi-Fi zones'

Parks and buildings:

Courthouse Park, 7232 Courtland Farm Road;

Pole Green Park Community Center, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville;

Taylor Complex, 13017 Taylor Complex Lane, Ashland;

Poor Farm Park, 13400 Liberty School Road, Ashland

Montpelier Community Center Parks and Recreation building, 17203 Sycamore Tavern Lane, Montpelier;

Fleet Services, 11375 N. Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland

Hanover County government complex, 7516 County Complex Road

Libraries:

Atlee branch: 9212 Rutlandshire Drive, Mechanicsville

Hanover branch: 7527 Library Drive, in courthouse complex

Mechanicsville branch: 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place, Mechanicsville

Montpelier branch: 17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane, Montpelier

Ashland branch: 201 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland

Rockville branch: 16600 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

13-foot-long python rescued from waste pipe in India

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News