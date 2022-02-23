Hanover County's Board of Supervisors continue working through FY23 budget process

Hanover County's Board of Supervisors heard budget presentations from various departments Wednesday while working through the FY23 budget process.

Hanover's $615 million proposed budget includes 5% merit increases for all employees, plus longevity increases for public service employees with up to 25 years of service.

"While this number seems high … we will still be lagging our peers,” said Janet Lawson, director of human resources, referring to other localities in the Richmond region.

The turnover rates are approaching 18%, and further complicating the issue is that nearly 37% of the county's workforce is eligible for retirement, she said.

There are no changes to the county's real estate tax rate, which is 81 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate has been the lowest in the region for 15 years, according to Hanover County Administrator John Budesky.

The county will hold a budget public hearing on April 6 - as well as a separate public hearing that night on the proposed real property tax rates, for which there are no changes.

Budget adoption is scheduled for April 23.