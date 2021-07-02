Hanover DASH - a county-specific transportation service - offers independence to seniors, people with disabilities

Rain pelted the windshield of Brandt Thompson's van as he pulled into the parking space in front of Cynthia Brandon's Hanover County apartment. He got out and grabbed an umbrella as Brandon, sitting in the van's passenger side front seat, got out and extended her white cane so she could navigate the sidewalk into her apartment. Thompson followed, holding the umbrella over her, until she got to the front door.
Then he made several trips back and forth to carry in her groceries and a watermelon and cases of water.
It's a weekly occurrence.
Brandon, 61, is blind. Every week, in order to get to doctor's appointments or the grocery store or to visit friends, she relies on DASH, a specialized transportation service for Hanover residents. The services are offered for individuals 60 and older, or anyone who is disabled, including those facing short-term disability. Transportation is provided to doctors' appointments, pharmacies, jobs - even to the grocery store, banks and recreational or social events. Each one-way trip is a flat fee - $6 - and the service runs throughout the county, as well as roughly seven miles outside Hanover, which includes several medical centers and area hospitals.
DASH operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and can be scheduled in advance or on demand.
Brandon has been a DASH user since it started in December 2019, and now only requests Thompson, president of Emerald Transit Solutions, as her driver after meeting him last year.
"This is what I love about DASH - if you get a good person, and you want to be able to request them, then you are able to," she said. It's added peace of mind for her. She said before DASH, she would have to call transportation services on her own and she usually didn't know her drivers and wasn't able to request anyone.
Thompson "is just wonderful," Brandon said, adding that "I will find out his availability and whatever I need to do, I will do it on his time."
DASH was started in 2019 with funding from a federal grant and a local county match. The county works with Roundtrip, a service provider, to schedule rideshare transportation services, which utilize companies like Emerald, or Lyft and Uber. Passengers can also request medical transports, which use wheelchair-accessible vans and medical sedans, which are better equipped to support people with disabilities.
Currently, there are 316 registered DASH users and since 2019, the service has provided 5,785 completed rides. However, the majority of those - 5,149 - have come in the last year, said Susan Richards, senior services specialist with Hanover's Community Resources department, which oversees DASH.
Since June 12, 2020, those 5,149 trips included, among others, 2,564 trips for medical appointments, 72 trips to pharmacies, 1,002 trips to take individuals to their jobs and 456 trips that offered social support.
"We definitely look for it be a method to reduce that isolation," Richards said, particularly for seniors.
The $6 copays were waived last year due to COVID-19, but they returned July 1.
But Richards said the alternatives are often much more costly for individuals who try to hire transportation on their own. It's estimated that each DASH trip actually costs between $24 to $59, she said, so those who use DASH "don't have a problem with the $6," Richards said. "They're very grateful that this service is even in place."
The difference between the round-trip DASH fees and the actual costs of the trips are subsidized by the federal and local money, Richards said.
Brandon concurred with Richards' thoughts, saying that before DASH, she'd use Lyft or some other service, but it was costly.
"When they first came out, they were reasonable," Brandon said about the prices of transportation services, "then they just started increasing their prices and for people who live [in Hanover]...if you're on a limited income, it was just so expensive for them."
Hanover residents can apply for DASH online, at www.hanoverdash.org, or in person at the Community Resources department, located in the Hanover Human Services Center at 12310 Washington Highway in Ashland, or by calling (804) 365-4300 to request that an application be mailed to their home. Applicants must be Hanover residents and seniors must show proof of age. Disabled persons must have a letter from a medical professional to be considered.
Elsewhere, GRTC announced in June that it would continue to keep fares free in Richmond through June 2020. The company paused fares for its local bus, Pulse bus, Express bus and CARE paratransit vans on March 19, 2020 in response to the pandemic. It's using $5.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to make up the revenue for the lost fares. The move aims to help those in economically distressed communities who rely on public transportation.
