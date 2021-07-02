Hanover DASH - a county-specific transportation service - offers independence to seniors, people with disabilities

"We definitely look for it be a method to reduce that isolation," Richards said, particularly for seniors.

The $6 copays were waived last year due to COVID-19, but they returned July 1.

But Richards said the alternatives are often much more costly for individuals who try to hire transportation on their own. It's estimated that each DASH trip actually costs between $24 to $59, she said, so those who use DASH "don't have a problem with the $6," Richards said. "They're very grateful that this service is even in place."

The difference between the round-trip DASH fees and the actual costs of the trips are subsidized by the federal and local money, Richards said.

Brandon concurred with Richards' thoughts, saying that before DASH, she'd use Lyft or some other service, but it was costly.

"When they first came out, they were reasonable," Brandon said about the prices of transportation services, "then they just started increasing their prices and for people who live [in Hanover]...if you're on a limited income, it was just so expensive for them."