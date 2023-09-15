A New Kent County man was killed Friday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 295 in Hanover County and crashed into the woods, police said.
At 6:21 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-295 just south of the Pole Green Road exit. A 2009 Chevrolet pickup ran off the road to the right, into the tree line and down the embankment.
The driver and sole occupant of the truck, Jacob Corey Hughes, 32, of Quinton, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
