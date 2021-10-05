Hanover graduates 96% of students on time

Hanover County's on-time graduation rate was 95.6% for the class of 2021, the ninth consecutive year that the county has reached the 95% mark.

These on-time graduation rates represent the number of students who entered ninth grade in 2017 and finished in four years. Hanover's percentage exceeds the state's on-time average of 93%, as reported by the Virginia Department of Education last month.

Graduation and completion rates are one of many factors that determine accreditation for high schools and ultimately, school divisions.

At 2.4%, Hanover also bested the state drop-out rate of 4.3%. It was even with the state average for on-time graduation rates for economically-disadvantaged students, with both at 89.2%.

Hanover's class of 2021 included 1,419 graduates, with two thirds of them earning advanced diplomas.

White students made up 76% of Hanover students last year 96.4% of them graduated on time. Black students made up 9% of the overall student population and graduated on time at 95.4%. Hispanic and Asian students made up 6% and 2% of the school division population, respectively. Those students had on-time graduation rates of 86.9% and 92.6%, respectively.