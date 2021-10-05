Hanover graduates 96% of students on time

Hanover County's on-time graduation rate was 95.6% for the class of 2021, the ninth consecutive year that the county has reached the 95% mark.
These on-time graduation rates represent the number of students who entered ninth grade in 2017 and finished in four years. Hanover's percentage exceeds the state's on-time average of 93%, as reported by the Virginia Department of Education last month.
Graduation and completion rates are one of many factors that determine accreditation for high schools and ultimately, school divisions.
At 2.4%, Hanover also bested the state drop-out rate of 4.3%. It was even with the state average for on-time graduation rates for economically-disadvantaged students, with both at 89.2%.
Hanover's class of 2021 included 1,419 graduates, with two thirds of them earning advanced diplomas.
White students made up 76% of Hanover students last year 96.4% of them graduated on time. Black students made up 9% of the overall student population and graduated on time at 95.4%. Hispanic and Asian students made up 6% and 2% of the school division population, respectively. Those students had on-time graduation rates of 86.9% and 92.6%, respectively.
Other subgroups, including students identified as two or more races but not Hispanic, made up 5% of the school division and had graduation rates of 93.9%.
In a written statement, Hanover School Superintendent Michael Gill praised parents and the greater school community for its support, and said students, faculty and staff "continue to demonstrate their resilience in the most challenging circumstances we have ever encountered."
"Despite a significant portion of their high school education being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," he said, "our seniors exercised great poise and commitment."
He added: "We are incredibly proud of them and look forward to witnessing the great contributions they will make."
