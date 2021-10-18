 Skip to main content
Hanover hosting public redistricting meetings starting next week
alert top story

AGfwn-hanover-population-change (1).png
Hanover County is hosting four public meetings for communities to get a look at proposed plans to redraw the county’s seven magisterial (election) districts.

The meetings will be at all four county high schools. They're scheduled as follows:

  • Monday, Oct. 25 at Patrick Henry High
  • Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Atlee High
  • Thursday, Oct. 28 at Hanover High
  • Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Mechanicsville High

All four meetings are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In November, Hanover's Board of Supervisors will set a date for a public hearing in December on the proposed districts. 

Hanover's 2020 U.S. Census population was 109,991, an increase of about 10,000 people from the 2010 census. Most of that growth came in two of its seven magisterial districts — Chickahominy and Beaverdam — which grew by 3,892 and 2,167 people, respectively. 

Ashland and Cold Harbor grew the least — by 83 and 192 people, respectively.

Those population shifts, however, mean that Hanover needs to redraw its lines to make the population equitable across all seven districts, within a range of 15,318 and 16,104 people. Only two of the seven districts currently fall in that range, Beaverdam and Mechanicsville. 

Virginia's constitution requires redistricting by local governments every 10 years based on census information. The board has to adopt plans by the end of the year so they can be submitted to the attorney general in early 2022. Work will begin then with the county registrar to update county voter data.

Hanover currently has 36 precincts and polling places and redistribution could affect some of those. Redistricting does not affect school boundaries.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Hanover redistricting

Here's how population changed in Hanover county by district. Boundaries must be redrawn so that each district has a population of between about 15,300 and 16,100.

2010 2020 Change %change

ASHLAND 14176 14259 83 0.6%

BEAVERDAM 13934 16101 2167 15.6%

CHICKAHOMINY 14340 18232 3892 27.1%

COLD HARBOR 14453 14645 192 1.3%

HENRY 14424 16142 1718 11.9%

MECHANICSVILLE 14534 15812 1278 8.8%

SOUTH ANNA 14002 14788 786 5.6%

