Hanover hosting public redistricting meetings starting next week

Hanover County is hosting four public meetings for communities to get a look at proposed plans to redraw the county’s seven magisterial (election) districts.

The meetings will be at all four county high schools. They're scheduled as follows:

Monday, Oct. 25 at Patrick Henry High

Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Atlee High

Thursday, Oct. 28 at Hanover High

Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Mechanicsville High

All four meetings are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In November, Hanover's Board of Supervisors will set a date for a public hearing in December on the proposed districts.

Hanover's 2020 U.S. Census population was 109,991, an increase of about 10,000 people from the 2010 census. Most of that growth came in two of its seven magisterial districts — Chickahominy and Beaverdam — which grew by 3,892 and 2,167 people, respectively.

Ashland and Cold Harbor grew the least — by 83 and 192 people, respectively.