Hanover leaders approve $513.2 million budget, which includes 4.5% pay increases for teachers and 2.5% for all employees

However, a tax rate reduction to 79 cents “is not going to allow us to critically address the ongoing compression problems that we started to address,” she said, particularly in areas like public safety and schools. “We are investing in our people — we invest in training, we invest time — [and] they provide outstanding service to our citizens.”

“I do not wish to become a training ground for other localities who are paying more,” she said, “so I believe that we must keep our tax rate as it is.”

Board Chairman Sean Davis called the plan “a strong budget [and] an appropriate budget,” based on the increasing demands and requirements of Hanover’s citizens, from capital improvement projects to the price of local consumable goods and services, as well as the high expectations that county leadership places on employees who serve those citizens.

He also said he’s had buy-in on this budget from senior leaders and employees alike from around the county.

“That is important,” Davis said. “We know that this does not meet every need — there is not a budget that’s going to meet every need of every citizen.”