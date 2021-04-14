Hanover leaders approve $513.2 million budget, which includes 4.5% pay increases for teachers and 2.5% for all employees

Acknowledging that Hanover County already falls behind some of its neighbors when it comes to attracting and retaining top-knotch employees, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted 6-to-1 Wednesday afternoon to approve the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, a $513.2 million plan that freezes real estate tax rates and offers salary enhancements aimed at closing or reducing some of the county’s biggest wage gaps.
The approved budget grew slightly from the $510.9 million plan presented to the board in February. An additional $2.3 million was added, including $2.28 million in state money intended for schools to help with 4.5% salary increases for teachers and adjustments to teacher salary scales. An additional $40,000 was included for registrars to bring that position in line with the pay of local treasurers.
Overall, the approved budget includes 2.5% salary increases for all employees — both county and school employees — plus additional money that addresses specific groups. For example, there’s an additional $1.8 million to address salary disparities within the sheriff’s department, fire/EMS personnel and court services. On the school side, another $1.8 million was provided to target pay discrepancies for teachers, plus additional money for instructional assistants and bus drivers.
The county’s budget includes 14.6 new full- and part-time positions, including 9.7 positions in public safety with the rest spread among social services, the registrar’s office and public works.
The lone dissenting vote on the budget came from Mechanicsville Supervisor W. Canova Peterson, who said he couldn’t support the overall plan without a tax reduction of 2 cents, which would’ve taken the county’s 81-cent rate to 79 cents per $100 assessed value. At 81 cents, Hanover’s rate is the lowest in the region — Henrico County’s rate is 87 cents, Chesterfield County’s rate is 95 cents, and in Richmond, it’s $1.20.
The 2 cents Peterson was looking for would’ve equaled a savings of $3.2 million. Prior to the budget vote, he asked for an amendment to the budget that would reduce the tax rate but keep the proposed salary increases intact all around the county.
“We have been through a terrible pandemic and we are still going through a pandemic,” he said, “and the private sector has suffered more than the public sector has, in terms of impact.”
Other board members, however, said given the county’s existing salary woes — and their intentions with this budget to start correcting them — cutting taxes to save only $3.2 million wasn’t enough to help, but would certainly hurt their efforts going forward.
Board Vice Chairwoman Angela Kelly-Wiecek said Hanover has “weathered many storms” thanks to fiscal conservatism and that the county has shown, historically, “we can and we do buckle down and do more with less” when needed.
However, a tax rate reduction to 79 cents “is not going to allow us to critically address the ongoing compression problems that we started to address,” she said, particularly in areas like public safety and schools. “We are investing in our people — we invest in training, we invest time — [and] they provide outstanding service to our citizens.”
“I do not wish to become a training ground for other localities who are paying more,” she said, “so I believe that we must keep our tax rate as it is.”
Board Chairman Sean Davis called the plan “a strong budget [and] an appropriate budget,” based on the increasing demands and requirements of Hanover’s citizens, from capital improvement projects to the price of local consumable goods and services, as well as the high expectations that county leadership places on employees who serve those citizens.
He also said he’s had buy-in on this budget from senior leaders and employees alike from around the county.
“That is important,” Davis said. “We know that this does not meet every need — there is not a budget that’s going to meet every need of every citizen.”
But when it comes to government employees, “you don’t want to be the least competitive,” he said. “You don’t want the lowest bid person responding to your citizens’ needs on a daily basis.”
Ashland Supervisor Fay O. Pritchard called the approved financial plan “a fair budget.”
She said as the county works to address salary issues, particularly compression, “we still have not reached the level that our peers have reached and we are ... going to struggle with that over a couple of years.”
“It is my goal in future budgets to make sure that we remain the competitive workplace that we are.”
Elsewhere in the budget, the five-year capital improvements plan includes nearly $10 million in fiscal year 2021-22 for courtroom renovations, fire and rescue apparatus and upgrades for the station alerting system. Additionally, work would begin on a new Mechanicsville fire station to address that area’s increased call volume. A site for the station has not yet been chosen. The plan also includes $10 million for road improvements, including widening Pole Green Road, Atlee Station Road and U.S. 360.
