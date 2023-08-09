The Hanover County School Board has added a new guide for its librarians to use while deciding what books are on its school shelves.

The new “professional selection source,” called BookLooks, was spearheaded by a member of “parents’ rights” group Moms for Liberty, which has been leading a charge to remove books from schools nationwide. Experts say a significant chunk of those books center around LGBTQ+ and minority characters and themes.

The move to add this guide comes less than two months after the Hanover School board moved to amend its library policies.

The body gave itself the authority to remove any book from the system with a majority vote, then voted to ban 19 books. The school board said these books had sexual content that was unsuitable for students, while opponents worried that it takes power from trained librarians and called the move censorship.

Professional selection sources are used by school librarians to help them wade their way through dozens if not hundreds of books. Schools often work with vendors that have extensive lists of offerings each year. Selection sources are often trusted to give full reviews for books including the full context without librarians needing to read through thousands of pages.

Hanover’s full list of selection sources includes nine other sources like Common Sense Media, Library Journal, Kirkus Review and Publisher’s Weekly, which are widely considered as industry standard for librarians nationwide.

BookLooks first filed as an LLC in 2022 with a mission to “Write and collect detailed and easy to understand book content reviews centered around objectionable content, including profanity, nudity, and sexual content” and make those reviews easy for parents to understand.

The site’s official stance is that it isn’t affiliated with Moms For Liberty, but that it does communicate with individuals and groups that have common values.

School Board Chair Bob May said the new source will serve as an added layer of information should there be a concern about book’s content.

The school board voted not to include a similar selection source called Ratedbooks. The site is associated with No Left Turn in Education, a group founded to combat a perceived left-wing teachings in America’s schools.

May said the school board chose not to include Ratedbooks based on “various feedback and information that we receive from various constituencies” in an attempt to have policies that best serve students, faculty, staff, families and the community.

May said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting that BookLooks would be used for “vetting” books that are already in the schools. He said the site would be used in instances when a complaint is made about a book. The previous nine selection sources are more often used when acquiring books, he said.

Library experts questioned the validity of BookLooks as a resource.

“Booklooks.org is not a professionally recognized source for considering the purchase of school library books,” said Margaret Baker of the Virginia Association of School Librarians. “…Librarians are trained professionals who strive to offer a library collection that reflects the educational objectives and needs of their school population.”

A leader for PEN America, a nonprofit group with the mission of “protecting freedom of expression,” says BookLooks is part of a larger nationwide push to challenge school books.

“Increasingly we have seen the introduction of Booklooks as yet another kind of resource that provides some sort of evaluation on books,” said Kasey Meehan, director of the Freedom to Read project at PEN America. “They are overwhelmingly used by individuals that are looking to challenge and get books removed.”

The larger movement of parents wanting to challenge books includes a web of rating websites and Facebook groups. Some groups are for specific states, while others are nationwide. Some of the popularly shared books in those spaces like “Choke,” “Flamer,” and “The Bluest Eye” were among the books Hanover voted to remove in June. Meehan said BookLooks is one of many tools the movement is using to challenge and remove books.

“Often what we see happening is content being taken out of context, being evaluated as a part, versus following best practices, which is to review the work as a whole,” Meehan said. “…there is this mislabeling happening where sexual content is being categorized as pornographic, as obscene.”

Many of these sites assign a rating to books from 1-5, equating to the book’s suitability. Meehan said that type of system can be misleading when relying completely on someone else’s opinion. Current industry conventions usually separate books into broader categories like “picture books,” “easy reader,” “middle grade” and “young adults.”

Virginia recently amended its definition of “sexual content” to remove the word “homosexuality.” This could have implications on materials that are considered “sexually explicit” in school materials. Sexual conduct is defined as “actual or explicitly simulated acts of masturbation, homosexuality, sexual intercourse or physical contact in an act of apparent sexual stimulation or gratification with a person’s clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks, or, if such be female, breast.”

Many challenges for books around LGBTQ+ have included reasoning for depictions of sexual acts.

Patti Davis is a longtime Hanover schools employee, now a substitute teacher who previously worked in the libraries. She said she is concerned that the addition of this new source could impede librarian’s decisions.

“The whole supposition is that librarians are out to pervert your child,” Davis said. “And the premise is just wrong. Do books get by? Yes. Do people disagree? Yes. And that's understandable. But I hate the whole premise. And that's what's so troubling. They’re asking an outside source to make a decision. It’s not trusting the people you’ve hired.”

A middle tier in Hanover’s new book policy is still yet to be fully formed. A freshly created Library Materials Committee serves as an intermediate decision-maker over several book decisions, from challenges to the approval of books that are already in the school system. That seven member body will have one appointee from each of the county’s magisterial districts.

May said board members are working as quickly and as diligently as possible to identify a committee member from their districts, with completion hoped in the “near future.”

