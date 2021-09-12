Hanover Museum of History & Culture hopes to honor the old, but embrace the new

The question on the postcard stuck to a board inside the newly opened Hanover Museum of History & Culture was this: “If you were granted one wish, what change for good would you make in your town?”

One anonymous response, in swirling cursive, said: “For all residents to constantly seek the good in others, spotlighting what makes Hanover unique and special. Smiles, waves and positivity.”

It ended with: “Kindness matters.”

Within Hanover County’s newest attraction — a history museum that happens to be in one of its oldest buildings — this postcard activity might seem an insignificant interactive gesture, something fun to do on a whim and never think about again.

But for those behind the museum with hopes of using it to cultivate conversations, foster partnerships and engage the community in new ways, such feedback, no matter how casual, is not only taken to heart but used as relevant data to glean information about how a community thinks, feels and behaves.

“Long gone are the days — the really old-school days — of museums telling the community what it needed to know,” said Director Jaime Robinson Fawcett on a recent quiet afternoon inside the museum.