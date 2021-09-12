Hanover Museum of History & Culture hopes to honor the old, but embrace the new

The question on the postcard stuck to a board inside the newly opened Hanover Museum of History & Culture was this: “If you were granted one wish, what change for good would you make in your town?”
One anonymous response, in swirling cursive, said: “For all residents to constantly seek the good in others, spotlighting what makes Hanover unique and special. Smiles, waves and positivity.”
It ended with: “Kindness matters.”
Within Hanover County’s newest attraction — a history museum that happens to be in one of its oldest buildings — this postcard activity might seem an insignificant interactive gesture, something fun to do on a whim and never think about again.
But for those behind the museum with hopes of using it to cultivate conversations, foster partnerships and engage the community in new ways, such feedback, no matter how casual, is not only taken to heart but used as relevant data to glean information about how a community thinks, feels and behaves.
“Long gone are the days — the really old-school days — of museums telling the community what it needed to know,” said Director Jaime Robinson Fawcett on a recent quiet afternoon inside the museum.
Located at 7496 County Complex Road in the circa-1835 historic clerk’s office, the museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. As its sole employee, Fawcett was hired in January 2020 to facilitate the museum’s opening, which took place just last month, and she brought with her an extensive background in nonprofits and small museums that spans from Alaska to the United Kingdom.
In coming to Hanover, Fawcett saw an opportunity to take on a project that she says has more potential than meets the eye.
Museums, she said, are changing. More than repositories for old items, many museums today engage patrons by being relevant through interactive and thought-provoking content and activities.
Think children’s museums and science museums, for example, she said. There’s no reason why Hanover’s newest museum can’t operate in the same way.
“We have a wonderful opportunity as a new institution to really take the time to assess what our strengths might be and what our real needs are in the community,” Fawcett said, “versus the assumption that we’re going to be a housing place for stuff.”
Collections serve a purpose, she said, and “it doesn’t mean that we won’t collect one day ... but we’ve really switched to be a lot more user-friendly, [and that has] opened up that door for us to engage in more meaningful ways.”
She added, “It’s just a work in progress.”
***
Despite its small size, Hanover’s newest museum is several things — welcome center, exhibit space and, potentially, community gathering spot. One room is dedicated to the county’s public safety professionals: fire, EMS, sheriff’s office, animal control and more.
A few “Easter eggs” — exposed parts of the original brick walls that are behind glass — show the handiwork of generations long gone.
For the current fiscal year, July 1 to June 30, 2022, its operating budget is $112,000, which pays for staffing, operating expenses and support for exhibit displays and educational programming.
Part of Fawcett’s mission when she first arrived was to engage and establish partnerships, and it led, almost by accident, to Betsy Hodges, who oversees the Ashland Museum.
That museum, located at 105 Hanover Ave. in Ashland, focuses on the town’s history, primarily as it relates to the railroad’s impact on its growth and evolution. The museum opened in 2012, though interest began a few years earlier, about 2009, when “some folks realized that all of Ashland’s history was underneath people’s beds and in their attics.”
Hodges started volunteering at the museum in 2012 and never left. She said the opportunity to host the traveling Smithsonian exhibit called “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” actually started with her, because she was hoping to use the Ashland Museum to host it.
“I thought it was really important for the Ashland Museum to be able to host it, but we could not meet the physical requirements,” Hodges said.
She knew Fawcett through the Virginia Association of Museums, but then learned that Fawcett had been hired to open Hanover’s newest museum. A partnership emerged. The Hanover Museum had the space and Fawcett brought the museum know-how, but Hodges had the local knowledge and history of Hanover, as well as a passion for rural preservation.
Together, they submitted the application and learned in December that they’d been selected to be the first of six Virginia sites to host the exhibit.
The Smithsonian exhibit is funded, in part, by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and Virginia Humanities, with operational support from the Virginia Association of Museums.
“We’re not here to be competitive [and] it’s important that we’re not competitive, because taxpayer dollars are funding this,” Fawcett said about the two museums. Rather, she said, her role is to collaborate, “to support those who already do the history well, and then to supplement and partner” with them, she said, “to bring people to Hanover and tap into new cultural stories, stories that we’ve not yet heard.”
Hodges echoed those words: “We all benefit by working together.”
“Crossroads” runs through Oct. 3 at the Hanover Museum. Hodges said the exhibit, while not Hanover-specific, examines rural life, past and present, through the lens of several themes, including managing change, land, rural identities and more.
Some parts, like those postcards, are interactive. Patrons can post their notes on a board or slip them inside a mailbox that’s part of the exhibit. Fawcett said the postcards — as well as feedback in all forms — will be given to county administration.
Hodges said Hanover is still roughly 80% rural, but close enough to sprawling suburban areas like Henrico County and urban cities like Richmond to be able to study its place within the greater Richmond area.
The exhibit paints “a very broad picture [but] you see your local community in it,” she said.
Fawcett said “the key to this exhibition is being able to have conversations, to really connect with why we’re here and what matters [but] let’s have honest conversations — it’s not just to glorify rural America and rural Hanover.”
Those conversations start with engaging the public, she said.
“Our job is to listen and be a safe place,” Fawcett said, “another lens to see our everyday lives.”
