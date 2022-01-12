Hanover outlines plan for Beaverdam District, elects chair but no vice chair

After Jan. 19, board members will conduct interviews with candidates. Board members will then nominate and vote at their Jan. 26 meeting so the individual can be sworn in in time for the board’s Feb. 9 meeting.

Additionally, the board authorized County Attorney Dennis Walter to petition Hanover Circuit Court for a special election, likely to be held in November. By law, the board has to make the request within 15 days of vacancy, which is Jan. 14. Hanover’s next general election is in 2023, when Stanley’s four-year term would have ended. That means whoever is elected in a special election later this year would finish that term through December 2023. That individual could, however, run again in next year’s general election if they wanted to remain in that seat and begin a new four-year term.

The board also conducted its annual reorganization — but only a chair was elected.

Chickahominy District Angela Kelly-Wiecek, who’s served as the vice chair for the past year and is a former chair, was elected as board chair.

Two nominations for vice chair, however, resulted in two ties on the six-member board, so there currently is no vice chair. Both ties fell along gender lines.