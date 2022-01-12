Hanover outlines plan for Beaverdam District, elects chair but no vice chair

One by one, six individuals answered the roll call Wednesday afternoon as Chair Sean Davis kicked off Hanover County Board of Supervisors’ first meeting of 2022.
No one answered, however, when former Beaverdam District representative Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley’s name was called, and the solemn silence that followed in those few moments of pause were deafening in the cavernous public meeting room.
Stanley, Hanover’s longest-serving board member, died Dec. 31 at the age of 77.
On Wednesday, Stanley’s empty board chair was cloaked in black cloth. A floral bouquet rested next to it. Board members and all in attendance stood for a 38-second moment of silence — one second for every year Stanley served on the board.
Board members took a few moments to speak fondly of their colleague — his dedication, his resolve and his love of his county. The business of Hanover County, however, had to go on.
The board offered a plan Wednesday afternoon for filling the Beaverdam seat. By law, the board has 45 days from the date of the vacancy to find an interim representative.
The board’s plan is to accept nominations for the seat through Jan. 19. Interested individuals must contact any board member to indicate their intent to serve. Nominations made by an individual about someone else won’t be considered legitimate until board members contact the person being nominated and verify that they’re willing to serve.
After Jan. 19, board members will conduct interviews with candidates. Board members will then nominate and vote at their Jan. 26 meeting so the individual can be sworn in in time for the board’s Feb. 9 meeting.
Additionally, the board authorized County Attorney Dennis Walter to petition Hanover Circuit Court for a special election, likely to be held in November. By law, the board has to make the request within 15 days of vacancy, which is Jan. 14. Hanover’s next general election is in 2023, when Stanley’s four-year term would have ended. That means whoever is elected in a special election later this year would finish that term through December 2023. That individual could, however, run again in next year’s general election if they wanted to remain in that seat and begin a new four-year term.
The board also conducted its annual reorganization — but only a chair was elected.
Chickahominy District Angela Kelly-Wiecek, who’s served as the vice chair for the past year and is a former chair, was elected as board chair.
Two nominations for vice chair, however, resulted in two ties on the six-member board, so there currently is no vice chair. Both ties fell along gender lines.
Before the nominations, Ashland District representative Faye O. Pritchard noted that she’s served on the board for six years, and so far, hasn’t been elected chair or vice chair. She said she’s been overlooked because of her political party — Pritchard leans left on the historically conservative board. She said until she’s considered, she won’t nominate anyone else as chair or vice chair, though whoever gets those seats will have her full support.
“I have conducted myself with dignity,” Pritchard said about her service thus far, and in a “non partisan way ... and the people of the Ashland District do deserve an opportunity to be represented” among board leadership.
Following Pritchard’s remarks, Mechanicsville District representative W. Canova Peterson nominated Cold Harbor District representative F. Michael Herzberg.
The three men on the board — Peterson, Herzberg and Davis — voted in support. The three women board members — Pritchard, South Anna District representative Susan P. Dibble and Kelly-Wiecek — opposed.
Pritchard then nominated herself for vice chair, with herself, Dibble and Kelly-Wiecek in support, and Davis, Herzberg and Peterson in opposition.
In other news, the board has begun review of its long-range comprehensive plan, called Envision Hanover, and four open houses have been planned on two days next month, Feb. 8 and 10. The open houses are planned for Oak Knoll Middle and Patrick Henry High on Feb. 8, and at Atlee High and Mechanicsville High on Feb. 10. All four meetings are from 5 to 7 p.m.
Each meeting will be a “drop-in” style for attendees — meaning there aren’t formal presentations planned. Rather, people can show up at any time and get the same information at any meeting.
The comprehensive plan drives the county’s future in areas like economic development, housing and land use, transportation, environment and historic resources and more. The meetings are in-person, but that may change to virtual meetings if there’s a recommendation to do so for health reasons. There will also be electronic survey opportunities for the public to convey its thoughts.
A draft plan is expected to be presented for a public hearing in July 2023 with final adoption scheduled for August 2023.
(804) 649-6945