Hanover population rose 10% in 10 years, with largest gains in Chickahominy. Ashland added only 83 people.

Hanover County added 10,000 new residents in the past decade, but most of the growth was clustered in two of its seven districts.
The Chickahominy area, which borders Henrico County and includes the Atlee community, added more than 3,800 people. The Ashland District added fewer than 100.
The uneven growth — Chickahominy and Beaverdam alone made up 60% of the population gains, according to U.S. Census figures — means the county will need to redraw its lines to make the population distribution more even.
Kevin Nelson, Hanover’s information technology director, told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that the law requires each district to have nearly equal population.
There’s some wiggle room built in, meaning Hanover’s seven districts under the 2020 census should contain between 15,318 and 16,104 people, he said. Chickahominy now has more than 18,000 people. Only two of the seven districts currently fall within the needed range.
The last time the board redrew the lines was after the 2010 census.
Districts like Ashland need to grow, Nelson said, while some in the densely populated Chickahominy District need to be redistributed elsewhere.
The board agreed Wednesday to hold at least four public meetings throughout the fall, likely in November or December and likely at the county’s four high schools, once it has finalized any proposed district changes. Then it will hold a public hearing. The board has to adopt plans by the end of the year so they can be submitted to the attorney general in early 2022. Work will begin then with the county registrar to update county voter data.
Hanover currently has 36 precincts and polling places, and Nelson said the goal is to have as little disruption as possible for residents. The redistribution could affect precincts and polling places for some.
He also made it clear that these redistricting changes do not affect schools or school boundaries.
County residents who have questions or who wish to offer insight into the process can send an email to redistricting2021 @hanovercounty.gov.
