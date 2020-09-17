Hanover School Board likely won't follow committee's recommendation for new name of Lee-Davis High

"This is an extremely important thing we're doing," Axselle said. "I mean, this name is going up, and it's going to be a part of the community for many, many, many, many years. And it's not something that I think we need to rush because it is [not only going to] affect the community of students that were on the committee today, but it will be affecting students for years to come."

The culture war that emerged during debate over stripping the tributes to two Confederate generals and the president of the Confederacy from the schools was again on full display in initial suggestions gathered during the renaming process.

Among the list of possible replacements, which consisted largely of place names, jokes and appeals to keep the old names: "Appeasement" middle; "Cancel Culture High and Revisionist Middle"; "Black lives matter is cancer" high; and "TRUMP HIGH and REAGAN MIDDLE."

Also included? Angela Davis High School.

Mechanicsville received nearly 74% of the vote for the high school name and 64.6% for the middle school in a second round of polls. Among the finalists in the third round, Mechanicsville received 56.4% of the vote for the high school name and 49.50% for the middle school. About 1 in 3 voters selected Twin Rivers for the high school in the third round.