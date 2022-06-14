Hanover school board meets Tuesday to discuss removing book

The Hanover County School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss whether to remove a children's poetry book from shelves.

"A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart,” written by Zetta Elliott, came under fire after county Supervisor Michael Herzerg publicly criticized the work on Facebook.

The story is about a Black boy's emotional journey as he grapples to describe his feelings in the wake of the death of a Black woman who was shot and killed by police.

The book received the 2021 Randolph Caldecott Medal for its illustrations by Noa Denmon.

Herzerg called those illustrations "garbage," referring to two pages in the book that depict a crowd of people and a “Black Lives Matter” sign, while a third illustration shows five faceless police officers, one holding a baton, in front of a crowd.

"Hanover: It's time for your school board to create policy to get garbage like this out of YOUR libraries," Herzberg's Facebook post read. "Indoctrination has been going on for years and it has to stop. Slicing through flesh and bone is not appropriate for K-5."

Herzberg asked that the school board remove the book and any other it deems inappropriate.

It is the latest book to come under fire for content across the U.S. About 1,600 books have been pulled from school libraries or classrooms this academic year, according to the nonprofit group PEN America, compared to about 300 challenges or bans in previous years. Most of the targeted books feature LGBTQ or Black characters or themes.

The Times-Dispatch this spring reported 23 Virginia school districts have taken at least one book out of circulation for content reasons.

Elliott told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in an interview in May that she hopes the board will consider keeping the book in its schools.

"Well, we’ll have to wait and see what happens, whether that book gets banned in Hanover County, I certainly hope not," Elliott said. "But I’m really happy for all the people who are supporting me and think that books should stay in kids’ hands.”

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 200 Berkley St. in Ashland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.