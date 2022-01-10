Hanover School Board responds to ACLU allegations over transgender students' policies

Hanover's response, filed by School Board Attorney Lisa Seward, argues, in part, that Virginia law doesn't require school boards to adopt the language of the model policies in their entirety, nor does it require boards to adopt the model policies into their existing policies.

"Rather, school boards are required to ensure that their policies—whether as those policies existed prior to the enactment of [the state law] or after the issuance of the Model Policies—are 'consistent with' the Model Policies," the response said.

The response said that while the board did not adopt the proposed bathroom revision on Nov. 9, the board said publicly back then that it wished to "...continue working on revisions" to its policies and that that action "did not constitute the adoption of any new policy that was inconsistent with the Model Policies." It noted that current school board policy "provides that Hanover County Public Schools' programs and services do not discriminate against any individual for reasons of gender identity."