Hanover School Board unanimously votes to follow Youngkin's masks-optional order

Now alone among the Richmond region’s largest localities, Hanover County’s School Board voted unanimously on Monday night to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on optional masks for students in schools.
The only modification is that it will take effect on Jan. 31, something board members said will allow for the close of the first semester and also give school officials time to provide guidance for principals and teachers.
After an hour of public comment time in which the majority of the speakers supported the order — some held signs that read “Make masks a choice” and “Parents have rights” — Hanover’s board took the 7-0 vote. South Anna representative Bob May made the motion to allow parents and legal guardians to exempt their students from the general requirement that all people must be masked while in schools.
He said the board acknowledges the law and the governor’s authority to issue executive orders, but also said “we strongly recommend that students continue to wear masks while in the school building [and] masks will remain required on school buses.”
During public comment, parents like Ryan Martin, who supported the executive order, said data shows that the likelihood of children contracting and then dying from COVID-19 is very low — and that bureaucrats across the country have made decisions like mask mandates that have caused “irreparable damage” to children.
“Our children are being trained that living life behind a mask is normal,” he said. “It’s not normal, it’s not healthy ... please help our kids get their lives back to normal.”
Others, however, asked the board to keep the mask mandate.
John Szewczyk spoke on behalf of Hanover Professional Educators and the Hanover Education Association.
He said the “overwhelming majority” of teachers in recent days have expressed that they want the mask mandate to continue. He said schools may not be equipped to offer proper spacing for social distancing, questioned whether schools’ ventilation systems are sufficient to filter COVID germs, and wondered how administrators will have time for more contact tracing if everyone is unmasked and, therefore, potentially everyone becomes a close contact and may have to quarantine.
“Where do we draw the line between parent choice and responsible citizenship?” he asked the board.
Hanover students and teachers had a built-in flexible learning day Monday, so they weren’t in school. Everyone returns Tuesday.
Youngkin’s order allows parents to elect to not have their children wear masks while in school, and does not require parents to provide reasons for their decisions. It also says a child who has permission from their parents to not wear a mask “should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any state authority.”
The order does not apply to buses, for which there is a federal order that masks must be worn.
As of Monday, Hanover’s COVID dashboard — which is updated every Friday — showed 1,002 students were in remote learning, or in quarantine, as of Jan. 21. That’s 6% of the total student population.
That number moves daily, however, as students enter and exit quarantine. As of this past Friday, among the schools with highest numbers of cases are Patrick Henry High with 117, Liberty Middle with 113, Mechanicsville High with 111, Chickahominy Middle with 105 and Hanover High with 104.
Locally, Richmond City joined six other school divisions Monday in filing a lawsuit in Arlington County to block Youngkin’s order allowing optional masks in schools. The other school divisions included in the suit are Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington counties, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Hampton and Falls Church.
That is the second suit filed to block Youngkin’s order. The first was filed last week by a group of Chesapeake parents. Both suits say Youngkin’s order violates a 2021 state law that requires schools to adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
Additionally, school officials in Chesterfield and Henrico counties decided last week to uphold mask mandates in their divisions.
