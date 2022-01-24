Hanover School Board unanimously votes to follow Youngkin's masks-optional order

“Our children are being trained that living life behind a mask is normal,” he said. “It’s not normal, it’s not healthy ... please help our kids get their lives back to normal.”

Others, however, asked the board to keep the mask mandate.

John Szewczyk spoke on behalf of Hanover Professional Educators and the Hanover Education Association.

He said the “overwhelming majority” of teachers in recent days have expressed that they want the mask mandate to continue. He said schools may not be equipped to offer proper spacing for social distancing, questioned whether schools’ ventilation systems are sufficient to filter COVID germs, and wondered how administrators will have time for more contact tracing if everyone is unmasked and, therefore, potentially everyone becomes a close contact and may have to quarantine.

“Where do we draw the line between parent choice and responsible citizenship?” he asked the board.

Hanover students and teachers had a built-in flexible learning day Monday, so they weren’t in school. Everyone returns Tuesday.