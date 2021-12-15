Hanover School Board waits to be served for ACLU transgender lawsuit; seeks public input on pre-Labor Day school starts

In other news, the board unanimously approved relaxing minimum requirements for substitute teachers as a way of addressing the substitute shortage. Where individuals were required to have a minimum of 60 college credit hours, an associate's degree or a bachelor's degree, they now must have a high school diploma, which is the minimum allowed by the Virginia Department of Education.

The board also is seeking public comment on school year start times for next fall and for the 2023-24 academic year, because it's considering starting before Labor Day in two years.

Nancy Disharoon, director of accreditation and accountability, told the board Tuesday night that the pre-Labor Day start has a number of benefits, including aligning with neighboring school divisions.

Locally, Chesterfield County opens ahead of Labor Day, and Henrico County will do so for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Richmond opened early for virtual middle and high school students this year, and is considering opening in mid-August next year for all students.

Early starts mean earlier ends to the school year, which may appeal to some families who wish to start summer vacation plans earlier, Disharoon said.