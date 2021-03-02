Hanover school leaders defer scheduled vote on IB program changes

The Hanover County School Board will table a vote scheduled for next week on changes to its International Baccalaureate program because some board members still question whether proposed changes benefit students.
At a board work session Monday, board members agreed not to vote on the proposed changes at its March 9 board meeting, but instead, they'll move the topic of the IB program to the discussion part of the agenda that night.
A vote on changes could come later – or not at all – depending on the board’s wishes as it continues to work through a variety of concerns shared by students, parents and others within the community.
Last month, board members were presented with proposed changes to how the school division offers IB, which is a rigorous international course of studies that spans disciplines and helps high school students develop strong, independent research skills while earning college credits. Each school must be licensed to offer the IB program, at $12,000 per school. Additionally, teachers must be trained to teach the IB curriculum. Hanover’s cost this school year for the IB program at four schools is $193,000.
Hanover has offered IB since 2002 and currently the program exists at all four high schools in two ways: Students can work toward an IB diploma, which means they commit to taking the full IB program of studies in grades 11 and 12, which is when students take IB courses. Alternatively, students can choose just one or a few IB classes rather than going for the full diploma.
The proposed changes would put the full IB program at only one school, Atlee High, rather than all four. That, and students would lose the option of taking only one or a few IB courses. The changes would require students to seek the IB diploma, meaning they commit to the full IB course load.
During Monday's work session, board members talked about the differences between IB and other advanced studies courses like advanced placement, or AP. They discussed whether non-diploma students are taking certain IB courses because there's no equivalent in other advanced courses and if so, what the impact would be if they take away the non-diploma option.
They talked about students potentially missing opportunities by being required to go for the diploma program only, and having to declare that as early as 7th grade. Currently, non-diploma students choose IB courses for grades 11 and 12 and they fit them into their schedules in ways that work for them.
"We in Hanover have created more of a hybrid IB program than what IB international truly models," said board member Robert L. Hundley Jr., but he said he's heard from students that they appreciate the options, because it means they can choose a variety of advanced classes that best suit them based on their learning styles for specific subjects.
The board talked the impact of only having one site versus four, both on the numbers of students who seek the program and logistically, how those students would get to Atlee if its not their home school. They also asked about the impact on teachers and staffing.
Given their lingering questions, board members asked school officials to come back to them at the March 9 meeting with additional information, including which IB classes are taken most often by non-diploma students, equivalencies among advanced course options, a timeline for the board to make a decision if they choose to go ahead with the changes, how other school divisions offer IB and more.
This school year, Hanover has 133 diploma candidates and 347 non-diploma candidates - just over 8% of the county's 5,732 high school students and nearly 17% of all 11th- and 12th-graders countywide.
The March 9 board meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Hanover County Public Schools meeting room, 200 Berkley St. in Ashland. It will also be livestreamed. For information and links, visit http://hcps.us/about_us/school_board.
