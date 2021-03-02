Hanover school leaders defer scheduled vote on IB program changes

The Hanover County School Board will table a vote scheduled for next week on changes to its International Baccalaureate program because some board members still question whether proposed changes benefit students.

At a board work session Monday, board members agreed not to vote on the proposed changes at its March 9 board meeting, but instead, they'll move the topic of the IB program to the discussion part of the agenda that night.

A vote on changes could come later – or not at all – depending on the board’s wishes as it continues to work through a variety of concerns shared by students, parents and others within the community.

Last month, board members were presented with proposed changes to how the school division offers IB, which is a rigorous international course of studies that spans disciplines and helps high school students develop strong, independent research skills while earning college credits. Each school must be licensed to offer the IB program, at $12,000 per school. Additionally, teachers must be trained to teach the IB curriculum. Hanover’s cost this school year for the IB program at four schools is $193,000.