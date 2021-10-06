Hanover school officials get update on Ashland's new John M. Gandy Elementary School

Fun outdoor learning spaces and creative, indoor collaborative work and play spaces are coming for Hanover County's first new school since 2008.

Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Elementary Schools, both in Ashland, are being combined into one school as part of the capital improvement plan approved in 2018 that allowed for a new elementary school to be built in time for the 2024-25 school year.

Last week, Hanover's School Board heard from Joshua Bower, principal and director of architecture for Charlottesville-based Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, on design plans thus far.

Henry Clay has 315 students in pre-K through second grade, then feeds Gandy, which this year has 292 students in grades three through five. The new school will be built on the current Gandy site because there's enough land to build the new school there while Gandy remains open.

Once the new school is built, the current Gandy school will be torn down, though some parts, like the front office and gym, may be kept and repurposed as additional school administration space.