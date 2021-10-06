Hanover school officials get update on Ashland's new John M. Gandy Elementary School

Fun outdoor learning spaces and creative, indoor collaborative work and play spaces are coming for Hanover County's first new school since 2008.
Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Elementary Schools, both in Ashland, are being combined into one school as part of the capital improvement plan approved in 2018 that allowed for a new elementary school to be built in time for the 2024-25 school year.
Last week, Hanover's School Board heard from Joshua Bower, principal and director of architecture for Charlottesville-based Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, on design plans thus far.
Henry Clay has 315 students in pre-K through second grade, then feeds Gandy, which this year has 292 students in grades three through five. The new school will be built on the current Gandy site because there's enough land to build the new school there while Gandy remains open.
Once the new school is built, the current Gandy school will be torn down, though some parts, like the front office and gym, may be kept and repurposed as additional school administration space.
The two-story building will house pre-K, kindergarten and grades three and five on the ground level, with grades one, two and four upstairs. It could feature two age-appropriate playgrounds, one for pre-K through first grade and another for older students. All pre-K through first-grade classrooms will have their own bathrooms. There's one elevator but board members questioned whether a second may be needed.
Bower said his firm is working to keep the layout simple and cost-effective through a design in which, in the classroom parts of the building, walls are "stacked," so that first and second floors have the same footprint.
"It's an elementary school - it's supposed to be really fun but really easy to get around," he said.
Currently, Gandy is a one-story, campus-style school on nearly 25 acres. Most of its buildings were built in 1965 with the exception of one, which was built in 1998. Henry Clay is on a smaller site of 10.5 acres. Its original building dates back to 1934 and the stand-alone gym dates to 1949, but newer additions have taken place throughout the decades, most recently in 1998.
A capital planning study from 2018 by RRMM Architects indicated that the oldest parts of both schools are cause for concern and "approaching the end of their useful life." That report proposed a capacity of 875 students - 815 students in kindergarten through fifth grades and 60 pre-K students.
Last week, Bowers said the school is currently being built with an intended capacity of 650 to 700 students, but full capacity is 750 students.
With those numbers, it'll be the county's second-largest elementary school behind Kersey Creek Elementary, noted Hanover School Superintendent Michael Gill.
Cost estimates in 2018 for a replacement school on the Gandy site were roughly $33.2 million, though escalation clauses presented back then took the price tag to nearly $40 million by 2023, and roughly $51 million by 2028. The new school's life expectancy would be 60 to 70 years.
Bowers said construction blueprints will be drawn up early next year and the project will go out to bid in April and May. He expects construction could be begin in June, as soon as school is finished next summer, and continue through June or July or 2024, if not earlier.
(804) 649-6945