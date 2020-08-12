The Hanover County school division is now accepting recommendations for names to replace Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
In a 6-1 vote Tuesday evening, the county School Board agreed to take down the names before the school year begins Sept. 8. Board Chairman John Axselle was the only one to vote against removing the names before then.
Under the renaming process approved Tuesday night, the school division will accept initial recommendations through Aug. 19. Feedback can be submitted via a survey form online. A committee of students, parents and other community members will then narrow down the names while considering feedback from additional surveys.
The committee will then submit a single recommendation for each school for the School Board's consideration at its Sep. 8 meeting. New mascots for the schools will then be selected at the school level this fall.
The adoption of a formal renaming process comes just one month after the board in a split 4-3 vote decided to scrap the Confederate school names following a yearslong battle over them.
According to school division policy, the School Board will not consider names for any person living or dead.
The names on the buildings and on the school grounds were removed within 48 hours of the July vote, but were temporarily reinstalled earlier this month following criticism from residents and local government officials who said they were removed too quickly.
Much like the Confederate monuments in downtown Richmond, people have objected to maintaining the Lee-Davis and Jackson names, saying they invoke thoughts of slavery, racism and racial segregation when the schools opened more than 50 years ago.
Following the School Board vote last month, however, other residents condemned school officials who voted to change the names, saying that their removal erases the cultural history of the Hanover area and creates division in the community.
The decision to take down the names happened only after a surging protest movement around the country led to energized activism around the issue again.
After a 5-2 decision by the School Board in 2018 to keep the names, the Hanover NAACP filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the names violate the constitutional rights of African American students. The lawsuit was dismissed in May, just a few weeks before protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis rattled cities and towns around the country.
In a statement late Tuesday evening, the Hanover NAACP said it was baffled that the school division put the names back on the buildings earlier this month, but applauded the School Board for setting up a formal renaming process.
"As the community and School Board members remarked, the names are a shameful legacy that are harmful to Black students and families," said Robert Barnette, president of the Hanover NAACP. "With [Tuesday night's] vote, the School Board demonstrated its commitment to the July vote to change the names. We hope and expect that the commitment will be unwavering going forward."
The school division has estimated that the renaming of the schools could cost nearly $500,000, taking into account the purchase of new signs, sports and club uniforms, spirit wear and other materials for both schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.