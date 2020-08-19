Hanover school system confirms 2 students test positive for COVID-19; County still plans for in-person learning

"What I can tell you is that we are in close contact with schools and coordinate with them on a regular basis," he said. "It's really up to the schools to talk about cases within their district and individual schools."

A little less than half of the state's 132 school districts in the state are planning for completely virtual instruction at the start of the year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While most other school districts are planning for a hybrid between online and in-person instruction, Hanover is just one of 11 school districts that are offering full in-person instruction for four or more days per week, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

The reopening plan has led to some protests by parents and teachers as the school district continues to figure out how it will simultaneously provide online and in-person instruction.

Whitley said teacher placements in its online school program and schools buildings is still being resolved. He acknowledged that some teachers who are trained for special courses, such as music or art, who have asked for a virtual assignment are being asked to consider teaching a general education or core class.

Some parents have raised concerns about whether that could disadvantage teachers and students.