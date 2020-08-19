Hanover school system confirms 2 students test positive for COVID-19; County still plans for in-person learning

With less than three weeks before the start of its school year, Hanover County Schools has confirmed that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, school division spokesman Chris Whitley said employees and families were recently notified of potential exposure to the disease after learning of the first positive cases among students in the last week.
Whitley said the school division learned about the first case -- a student enrolled in a summer program at Beaverdam Elementary School -- on Friday. He said the division confirmed the second case Tuesday after a student on the Patrick Henry High School football team tested positive.
Whitley said nine school employees have also tested positive since the start of the pandemic in March. He did not say when those cases occurred.
Hanover is one of the few school districts in Virginia that is planning for students to return five days a week when classes begin on Sept. 8.
"Our plan remains the same," Whitley said. "We will communicate any changes that may be necessary to our staff and families as quickly as possible."
Despite protests by teachers and parents, the Hanover School Board earlier this month reaffirmed the reopening plan, which offered families the option to continue instruction online.
About 60% of Hanover students have made a binding commitment to return to the schools in-person through the first semester.
As part of the county’s health safety plan, which was developed with guidance from local, state and national health agencies, everyone in school buildings and vehicles will be required to wear a mask and attempt to maintain at least 3 feet of distance from other people.
As of Tuesday evening, the Virginia Department of Health has 722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hanover. The disease has led to 33 deaths and 82 hospitalizations in the county.
After consulting the Chickahominy Health District, which covers Hanover and the counties of Goochland, Charles City and New Kent, the school division decided to not close Beaverdam this week.
"Although one classroom was involved at [Beaverdam], we notified everyone present in the building out of an abundance of caution," Whitley said. "This included notifying all parents of students participating in the program, as well as all staff."
He said local health officials also determined that there is no risk to any members of the Patrick Henry football team because the infected player was not contagious at the last workout the student attended. The school division still notified players, families and staff.
Thomas Franck, the executive director of the Chickahominy Health District, declined to answer questions about the positive cases Wednesday, saying that health department policy and state law does not allow him to disclose information about positive cases or outbreaks at local schools or businesses.
"What I can tell you is that we are in close contact with schools and coordinate with them on a regular basis," he said. "It's really up to the schools to talk about cases within their district and individual schools."
A little less than half of the state's 132 school districts in the state are planning for completely virtual instruction at the start of the year to limit the spread of COVID-19.
While most other school districts are planning for a hybrid between online and in-person instruction, Hanover is just one of 11 school districts that are offering full in-person instruction for four or more days per week, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
The reopening plan has led to some protests by parents and teachers as the school district continues to figure out how it will simultaneously provide online and in-person instruction.
Whitley said teacher placements in its online school program and schools buildings is still being resolved. He acknowledged that some teachers who are trained for special courses, such as music or art, who have asked for a virtual assignment are being asked to consider teaching a general education or core class.
Some parents have raised concerns about whether that could disadvantage teachers and students.
"We discussed teaching out of their content area with a limited number of staff members, while offering resources, coaching, and direct support," Whitley said. "However, a majority preferred to continue teaching in their content area in a face-to-face setting."
He said the school division is giving priority placement to teachers with an at-risk medical condition or who live with someone who has one.
Other area school districts have also had some positive cases recently.
On Wednesday, the Louisa County school division confirmed two positive cases after after reopening last Thursday under a staggered schedule.
Last week, Henrico County Schools, which will be virtual-only to start the year, also confirmed that several of its employees have tested positive. Two cases at Varina High School led to that school's closure through Monday. Henrico's school year also begins Sept. 8.
Julia Stubblefield, a Hanover school parent who has been involved in advocating for a fully virtual start for the school year, said the recent cases indicate there is a risk.
"If they’re going to embrace choice, transparency needs to exist so that parents can make an educated decision about whether their kids should go," she said.
