Hanover schools and county employees getting bonuses later this month

Hanover County employees — both county and school employees — will receive bonuses later this month between $1,000 and $3,000, perks that state and county officials hope will acknowledge employees' dedication during the pandemic while also boosting morale, reducing turnover rates and generally keeping Hanover wages competitive with other neighboring localities.
The bonuses originated from a mandate from the Virginia Compensation Board to localities, led by the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year, to give all state supported sheriff's office's and regional jails and court services' sworn positions a $3,000 bonus. The state is paying for some of those sworn positions — including 75 in Hanover, or about 28% of its sworn positions — and then localities are required to pay bonuses for all remaining sworn positions that the state doesn't cover.
That means Hanover will pay the bonuses for another 193 sworn positions, or 268 total.
Additionally, all additional full-time county and school employees will receive a $1,000 bonus, and part-time county and school employees will receive $600. The bonuses must be paid by Nov. 30.
Hanover Deputy County Administrator Jay Brown addressed the Board of Supervisors Wednesday afternoon, pointing to the bonuses as a mechanism for keeping Hanover financially competitive given that other nearby localities have offered more wage increases during the 2020-21 fiscal year and the current fiscal year, 2021-22, which began July 1.
Combined wage increases and bonuses given out by neighboring localities for these two years show Hanover below its neighbors. Estimated compensation increases during that time for local employees with 10 years of service, for example, who make roughly $53,000, look like this: In Henrico County, increases ranged from $2,339 to $3,654; in Chesterfield County, increases were about $3,189; in Richmond, about $5,727; and in Hanover, about $2,079.
Town of Ashland employees — separate from county employees — have seen increases of roughly $5,063.
The board approved appropriations and transfers of roughly $1.86 million in order to fund the bonuses. Board member Aubrey M. "Bucky" Stanley was not present at the meeting, and W. Canova Peterson joined the meeting remotely from his home.
Ashland District Supervisor Faye O. Pritchard thanked all of the county's employees, saying that "our employees are second to none" and said she's happy to offer "fiscal recognition of their excellence."
The night before, on Tuesday night, Hanover's School Board unanimously approved a request to the Supervisors for the school employees' portion of those bonuses.
Tuesday night, Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill said "to say that the stresses for all of us have been greater during the last 20 months would be the understatement of the century," and that the pandemic "has stressed us all in ways we never could have possibly imagined.”
He said through it all, school employees "have been steadfast," and the school division has "tried mightily" to recognize those efforts, including requesting the proposed bonuses for all school employees.
In other news, Hanover is embarking on the next review of its long-range comprehensive plan, called Envision Hanover. The comprehensive plan drives the county's future in many areas, from economic development, communities of interest and housing to land use, transportation, environment and historic resources and more.
Planning Director David Maloney said the first of four phases begins this winter to identify the county's needs but also to familiarize the public with the comprehensive plan process that'll take place over the next few years. The county will have four public open houses during the winter to collect feedback, and also provide electronic survey opportunities, as well as be visible at public places like libraries and at designated community events.
"We want to get as much citizen input as possible," Maloney said.
A draft plan is expected to be presented for a public hearing in July 2023 with final adoption scheduled for August 2023.
