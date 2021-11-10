Hanover schools and county employees getting bonuses later this month

Combined wage increases and bonuses given out by neighboring localities for these two years show Hanover below its neighbors. Estimated compensation increases during that time for local employees with 10 years of service, for example, who make roughly $53,000, look like this: In Henrico County, increases ranged from $2,339 to $3,654; in Chesterfield County, increases were about $3,189; in Richmond, about $5,727; and in Hanover, about $2,079.

Town of Ashland employees — separate from county employees — have seen increases of roughly $5,063.

The board approved appropriations and transfers of roughly $1.86 million in order to fund the bonuses. Board member Aubrey M. "Bucky" Stanley was not present at the meeting, and W. Canova Peterson joined the meeting remotely from his home.

Ashland District Supervisor Faye O. Pritchard thanked all of the county's employees, saying that "our employees are second to none" and said she's happy to offer "fiscal recognition of their excellence."

The night before, on Tuesday night, Hanover's School Board unanimously approved a request to the Supervisors for the school employees' portion of those bonuses.