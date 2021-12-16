Hanover schools to have increased police presence Friday in response to threat circulating nationally on social media

Hanover County Schools alerted parents Thursday afternoon that there will be an increased law enforcement presence at county schools Friday after school officials learned Thursday of a video circulating nationally on social media that indicates there will be "school shootings" on Dec. 17.

The message to parents said the video did not originate in Hanover, and that "there is no credible information indicating that these safety concerns are directed toward any of our schools." It said that school will resume as normal Friday, and that the school divisions is working "in lockstep" with the Hanover Sheriff's Office.