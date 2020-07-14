Hanover County Public Schools families will have the option to continue online learning or return to schools five days a week when the academic year begins in September.
Under the tentative plans the Hanover School Board endorsed Tuesday, students and teachers who return to school when classes begin again on Sept. 8 will be required to wear masks. Exceptions would be made for students with medical, developmental or physical conditions.
The School Board unanimously approved the plans.
With less than two months before the start of the 2020-2021 school year for most schools in Virginia, students and families are divided over whether conventional classroom instruction will be safe as the pandemic shows little sign of receding after public schools were shuttered in mid-March at the outset of the pandemic in Virginia.
While Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield have contended with more than 8,600 confirmed cases and 272 virus-related deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health, Hanover has not been hit as hard by the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, there had been 486 confirmed cases and 31 deaths in Hanover.
The “Return to Learn” plan presented to the School Board is the product of recommendations from a task force that included teachers, school officials, students and community members. The recommendations are also based on state reopening guidelines and input from a survey that received more than 11,600 responses, said division spokesman Chris Whitley.
About three-fourths of the respondents said they would be likely to send their children back to school if an option for a full or part-time return to in-class instruction were available. Nearly 90% of parents said they would if the division staggered face-to-face instruction by dividing classes and providing part-time virtual instruction outside the classroom.
Families, according to a letter from Superintendent Michael Gill, would need to commit to either online instruction or in-school participation through the first half of the school year. “The choice is binding,” the letter said. “Parents may only change their students’ instructional option at the conclusion of the first semester, if desired.”
Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District that covers Hanover and the counties of Goochland, New Kent and Charles City, said local health officials were consulted, but did not give a recommendation.
In an interview Tuesday, Franck stressed that the school division must be flexible if spread of the disease becomes worse.
“Staying home is the safest option, but that also affects families in other ways,” he said. “It can have a dramatic impact on learning and parents’ ability to work. It’s a balance of risks and benefits to the public.”
Even still, some parents fear that allowing students to return to schools could cause the disease to spread further, infecting students, teachers and school faculty.
“The fact that it’s being considered concerns me greatly,” said Julie Stubblefield, the mother of a county high school student. “Safety needs to be a paramount concern.”
Several parents and a coalition of Hanover teachers also expressed concerns in comments submitted to the board before Tuesday’s meeting.
While some families and teachers are opposed to returning to in-class instruction, the Hanover Education Association and Hanover Professional Educator, both of which represent the division’s teachers, have yet to make a statement on the plans.
The education associations for Chesterfield and Richmond last week issued statements calling for a return to virtual instruction, saying its members are also afraid of the health risks face-to-face instruction would pose
Whitley, the school division spokesman, said Hanover’s plans remain subject to change.
“The pandemic is obviously a very fluid and unpredictable situation,” he said. “We will continue to solicit public input, such as through virtual town hall meetings, and make adjustments as necessary to meet the needs of our students, families, and staff.”
