Hanover seeking public input for long-range planning over next 20 years

Hanover County's future as it relates to everything from where new homes and businesses can or can't be built, to how the county handles alternative energy sources, transportation needs - even tourism - are all up for public interpretation and debate as county leaders are once again updating their comprehensive plan.
They hope the public will join them in shaping the county's future.
The comprehensive plan, which is designed to look ahead about 20 years, is updated every five years and touches on areas like land use, economic development, natural resources, transportation, and more. It's used to guide the county's planning staff and decisions made by the planning commission and the board of supervisors when acting on rezoning cases, conditional use permits and projects that fall under the capital improvement program - the spending plan for the county's public improvement projects.
The last updates were approved in 2018 and now the process has begun again so the board of supervisors can vote on new updates in 2023. This time around, the county's comprehensive plan process is called Envision Hanover.
Two public meetings will be held in the coming week to kick-start the public engagement process.
The meetings are Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 8 and 10, both from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday's meetings will be held simultaneously at Oak Knoll Middle and Patrick Henry High. Thursday's meetings will be held simultaneously at Atlee High and Mechanicsville High.
There's no formal presentation. Rather, the public can attend at any time during those hours to learn more about the process, how to provide input and talk with county staff.
Additionally, the county has created a website dedicated to the comprehensive plan process at envisionhanover.com. Viewers can get meeting schedules and information about areas of the plan and project resources, and submit feedback.
The upcoming meetings will provide a birds-eye view of the plan, explained Hanover County Administrator John Budesky. As the county moves through the year and into next year, county officials and the public will delve into each area of the plan in more detail.
Budesky emphasized that public input is one of the most important tools in the plan's creation and he's hoping the public takes advantage of these opportunities.
"I can't stress how important these plans are for long-term planning," he said, and a key component is the public's input. "These plans are only as good as the feedback we get."
(804) 649-6945