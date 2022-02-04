Hanover seeking public input for long-range planning over next 20 years

Hanover County's future as it relates to everything from where new homes and businesses can or can't be built, to how the county handles alternative energy sources, transportation needs - even tourism - are all up for public interpretation and debate as county leaders are once again updating their comprehensive plan.

They hope the public will join them in shaping the county's future.

The comprehensive plan, which is designed to look ahead about 20 years, is updated every five years and touches on areas like land use, economic development, natural resources, transportation, and more. It's used to guide the county's planning staff and decisions made by the planning commission and the board of supervisors when acting on rezoning cases, conditional use permits and projects that fall under the capital improvement program - the spending plan for the county's public improvement projects.

The last updates were approved in 2018 and now the process has begun again so the board of supervisors can vote on new updates in 2023. This time around, the county's comprehensive plan process is called Envision Hanover.

Two public meetings will be held in the coming week to kick-start the public engagement process.