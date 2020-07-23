Hanover Supervisor Canova Peterson has asked the county's School Board to reconsider removing Confederate names from two schools, calling a vote to do so last week a "complete failure of leadership."
In a Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday evening, Peterson and two other supervisors criticized the school system for removing signage from Stonewall Jackson middle and Lee-Davis high within two days of the School Board's 4-3 vote last week.
In response to complaints about the change and calls for the resignation of Superintendent Michael Gill and the School Board members who voted to change the names, Peterson said the School Board should call a special meeting to consider putting the names back before the start of the school year.
"We talk a lot about bullying in our schools. Well let me tell you that in this matter the biggest bully right now is the School Board and the senior administration," Peterson said during Wednesday's Board meeting.
The removal of the Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson names comes after years of community debate over the schools. The nickname of Lee-Davis was the Confederates, while the nickname for Stonewall Jackson was the Rebels. After a 5-2 decision by the School Board in 2018 to keep the name, the Hanover NAACP filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson names violate the Constitutional rights of African-American students.
While the dismissal of the lawsuit in May was a blow to activists, the eruption of racial justice protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis later that month cast attention on racial disparities in policing, education, housing and virtually all aspects of public life.
In Richmond and elsewhere in Virginia, the movement led local and state officials to take down Confederate monuments and memorials.
Advocates say taking down the names and monuments is needed because they are disrespectful to African Americans and distorts history to make it seem that the Confederacy fought for an honorable cause rather than slavery. Descendants of the Confederacy and others opposed to the removals dispute that, saying the removals erase their own history and culture.
In Wednesday's supervisors meeting, several public speakers asked the county to reverse the school division's actions.
"Sadly this is no longer my father’s Hanover. And it’s heartbreaking. I’m disappointed that you, the leaders of this amazing county, are allowing our home to be torn apart," said Angela Ward, daughter of former county Supervisor Jack Ward, said in Wednesday's board meeting. "I implore you, as our leaders, to stop the destruction of our beloved county."
Gill and school division spokesman Chris Whitley did not respond to request for comment Thursday morning.
In last week's School Board meeting, the board's two newest members -- Sterling Daniel, of Mechanicsville, and Kelly Evko, of South Anna -- voted to change the names. Bob Hundley, who voted against renaming the schools in 2018, was a key swing vote in the decision. Ola Hawkins, the School Board's only African-American member, voted again to change the names.
South Anna District Supervisor Sue Dibble, a member of the previous School Board who voted against the name changes two years ago, said she feels personally responsible. Dibble endorsed Evko's appointment to her old seat on the School Board earlier this year.
"I feel like South Anna was not represented in the way that I had hoped it would be when I moved from the School Board to the Board of Supervisors," she said. "I’m not sure how we’re going to fix this right now, but I agree with Mr. Peterson that it’s really a mess."
Dibble and Peterson, who endorsed Daniel's appointment to the School Board in March, did not say whether they would seek to remove their respective district's School Board members.
Angela Kelly Wiecek, who endorsed Hundley's reappointment to the School Board last month, said she would not seek his removal.
Supervisor Michael Herzberg IV, echoed concerns from speakers who said they worry that racial justice activists will seek the removal of Confederate-related names on public buildings, roadways and private businesses. "I don’t support any of that," he said. "We’ll stand opposed to all of that action."
In an email late Wednesday, Hanover County Attorney Dennis Walter said the Board of Supervisors has no authority to overturn the School Board decision or force another vote on the matter.
Mr. Canova is confused and has got leadership and bullying exactly reversed.
I think it is more of a lack of agreement on his position than leadership. What does he mean by leadership anyway?
If Supervisor Peterson does not believe in the democratic process then he should consider conceding his election as a County Supervisor.
“Sadly this is no longer my father’s Hanover. And it’s heartbreaking." said Angela Ward.
She misses her father’s Hanover when African Americans were not permitted to share her drinking fountain, bathroom, lunch counters, and schools.
"Sadly this is no longer my father’s Hanover. And it’s heartbreaking" Brah, it's not your pappy's Hanover or Country "any longer" People evolve and so does there mind set. If you long for the land of cotton "where old times they were not forgotten" then I suggest you "look away, look away, look away, Dixieland, and move to Georgia or Alabama where maybe, just maybe you might be able to get away with thinking like it's the good old times. Otherwise, I suggest you tug plenty hard on those big boy pants your wearing and suck it up. It's 2020, not 1920. Times have changed.
Times have changed in Chicago, New York City, LA, Richmond and Venezuela ..... but they are not happy, and they all smell worse than they did in 1920. Period.
