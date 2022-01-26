Hanover Supervisors appoint Robert Allen Davidson for interim Beaverdam District seat

Hanover County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Robert Allen Davidson on Wednesday evening to fill the vacant Beaverdam District seat left open by the death of longtime supervisor Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley.

Stanley died Dec. 31 after serving 38 years on the board.

Davidson, a veteran of 30-plus years in Hanover’s public safety and law enforcement community who now works in the private sector in corporate intelligence and security, will serve until a special election is held later this year, likely in November.

At that time, the district’s constituents will vote for a new representative to take the seat through December 2023, the end of what would have been Stanley’s term.

Supervisors are elected for four-year terms. The next general election is November 2023.

Wednesday, Board Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek said board members talked to a wide variety of people across the Beaverdam District with various backgrounds and perspectives.

Mechanicsville District representative W. Canova Peterson noted that 13 or 14 people volunteered to fill “this thankless job.”