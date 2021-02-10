Hanover supervisors get first look at proposed $510.9 million budget

Budesky said in looking more closely at closing pay gaps, he's starting in this budget with public safety. Specifically there's an additional $1.8 million to address salary disparities within the sheriff's department, fire/EMS personnel and court services. That's above the 2.5% across-the-board increases.

He noted that the school board's adopted 2021-22 budget, which is $215.5 million of the county's overall budget, also provides for 2.5% salary increases for all employees, plus $1.8 million that targets pay discrepancies among teachers, and gives more money to instructional assistants and bus drivers.

Addressing market competitiveness is "clearly a priority that I see us needing to make," Budesky said, and one that needs to be done more regularly than in past years. He said the county's staff, both on the government side and school employees, "are proud to be in Hanover - there's a value to that" and "their talents are second to none."

But the county needs to make sure plans are in place to keep them.

"We have the talent right here that we need to maintain and sustain," he said.