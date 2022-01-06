Hanover Supervisors to present plan for filling vacant Beaverdam seat after death of 'Bucky' Stanley

The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is likely to present a plan next week that outlines next steps for appointing an interim Beaverdam District representative following the Dec. 31 death of longtime Beaverdam Supervisor Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley Jr.
By law, the board has 45 days from the vacancy date to appoint someone as an interim board member. In this case, that would be mid-February. The individual must be a “qualified voter of the election district,” per Virginia law, and would hold the office until a special election is held to fill the seat. At the latest, a special election would be held in November.
Hanover’s board has 15 days from the vacancy date to petition Hanover’s Circuit Court for the special election.
County Attorney Dennis Walter explained that Hanover’s next general election is in 2023 — when Stanley’s four-year term would have ended. That means whoever is elected in the special election would finish that term. That individual could, however, run again in next year’s general election if they wish to remain in that seat and begin a new four-year term.
Board Chairman Sean Davis said board members’ hearts are saddened by the loss of their longtime colleague, but that filling the Beaverdam seat is a “priority matter” and “not something that should go unattended.”
He said board members are committed to fulfilling their responsibilities, though the process won’t be one that “in any way would encourage any type of political posturing or campaigning.”
Davis said it’s his hope that whoever serves as the immediate interim supervisor would be just that — an interim, and not someone who would participate in the special election later this year. While the board makes the call on the interim appointment, Davis said, “anybody desiring to hold that seat needs to take their candidacy to the people of the Beaverdam District.”
In keeping within the 45-day timeframe, the board could make the interim appointment at either of this month’s meetings — Jan. 12 or 26 — or at its Feb. 9 meeting.
Next week’s meeting is at 2 p.m. in the public meeting room, 7516 County Complex Road.
***
The county announced services for Stanley, who served on the board for 38 years, including six stints as chairman. Stanley’s family will receive friends on Friday from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway in Ashland. Funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beaverdam Heritage Days Foundation, P.O. Box 132, Beaverdam, VA 23015, or to the Association for the Preservation of Beaverdam Depot, P.O. Box 86, Beaverdam, VA 23015.
(804) 649-6945