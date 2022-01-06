Hanover Supervisors to present plan for filling vacant Beaverdam seat after death of 'Bucky' Stanley

He said board members are committed to fulfilling their responsibilities, though the process won’t be one that “in any way would encourage any type of political posturing or campaigning.”

Davis said it’s his hope that whoever serves as the immediate interim supervisor would be just that — an interim, and not someone who would participate in the special election later this year. While the board makes the call on the interim appointment, Davis said, “anybody desiring to hold that seat needs to take their candidacy to the people of the Beaverdam District.”

In keeping within the 45-day timeframe, the board could make the interim appointment at either of this month’s meetings — Jan. 12 or 26 — or at its Feb. 9 meeting.

Next week’s meeting is at 2 p.m. in the public meeting room, 7516 County Complex Road.

***

The county announced services for Stanley, who served on the board for 38 years, including six stints as chairman. Stanley’s family will receive friends on Friday from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway in Ashland. Funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beaverdam Heritage Days Foundation, P.O. Box 132, Beaverdam, VA 23015, or to the Association for the Preservation of Beaverdam Depot, P.O. Box 86, Beaverdam, VA 23015.