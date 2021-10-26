Hanover unveils proposed redistricting maps; Chickahominy sees the biggest change with thousands re-zoned

Hanover County unveiled proposed redistricting maps this week showing where population changes are needed for its seven election districts, with the biggest change coming in the Chickahominy district, which stands to lose 2,250 residents.
Virginia localities are required to use U.S. Census data to redraw election districts every 10 years, so that each district has nearly the same number of constituents, give or take roughly 2.5%. According to the the 2020 data, Hanover's growth reached 109,991 people, with the most growth in the Chickahominy district.
The Ashland and Cold Harbor districts saw the least growth.
The proposed redistricting maps show changes for 3,738 people, or roughly 3.4% of the county's population.
In the Chickahominy district, the proposal moves 1,787 existing residents the Ashland district. The affected residents include some living in the southeast corner of the Kings Charter subdivision, as well as those along Cool Spring Road, including the Honey Meadows subdivision.
Another 463 existing Chickahominy district residents will move to the Henry district, including those in the vicinity of Verdi Lane, Pole Green Road, Academy Drive and Shady Grove Lane.
Elsewhere, Beaverdam is losing 605 residents to the South Anna district, including people who live along the county's western border with Louisa County, in the vicinity of Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam Road and U.S. Route 33.
The Henry district is losing 768 people to Cold Harbor, including those who live on the north side of Old Church Road.
Additionally, the proposed changes affect more than a dozen precinct and polling places. The only district that's not affected by any changes is Mechanicsville.
Kevin Nelson, Hanover's information technology director, said residents' redistricting concerns don't have much to do with the districts themselves.
Rather, "it is absolutely about who represents you and where you vote," he said. While the county works to keep neighborhoods intact, sometimes it's not possible.
"We do our best [but] it comes down to numbers," he said, referring to the laws specifying that each district have similar populations. "You have to be plus or minus 2.5% - that's a hard and fast rule."
In addition to ensuring each election district has a similar number of residents, localities must follow other federal and state laws when defining election districts. The areas must be compact, contiguous - there can be no gaps in between districts - and follow physical boundaries, such as roads or bodies of water rather than property boundaries.
Additionally, communities of interest, such as neighborhoods or groups of people living in a specific area who share social, cultural and economic interests, must be preserved, and districts must consider racial and ethnic minorities.
Two more county meetings will be held for residents to see the maps in person, ask questions of county officials and leave comments on comment cards. Those meetings are Thursday, Oct. 28 at Hanover High and Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Mechanicsville High from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The maps and other information are available at the county administration building, 7516 County Complex Road, and the proposed maps are provided online at www.hanovercounty.gov/1144/redistricting-2021.
Residents are encouraged to share concerns or comments in person or online at redistricting2021@hanovercounty.gov. They may also contact Information Technology Director Kevin Nelson at (804) 365-6168.
Final proposals will be presented to the county's Board of Supervisors on Nov. 10. A public hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 8, and after, the board will vote that night on the proposals. Once the board approves the final maps, they'll be sent to the Virginia Attorney General's office.
