Hanover unveils proposed redistricting maps; Chickahominy sees the biggest change with thousands re-zoned

The Henry district is losing 768 people to Cold Harbor, including those who live on the north side of Old Church Road.

Additionally, the proposed changes affect more than a dozen precinct and polling places. The only district that's not affected by any changes is Mechanicsville.

Kevin Nelson, Hanover's information technology director, said residents' redistricting concerns don't have much to do with the districts themselves.

Rather, "it is absolutely about who represents you and where you vote," he said. While the county works to keep neighborhoods intact, sometimes it's not possible.

"We do our best [but] it comes down to numbers," he said, referring to the laws specifying that each district have similar populations. "You have to be plus or minus 2.5% - that's a hard and fast rule."

In addition to ensuring each election district has a similar number of residents, localities must follow other federal and state laws when defining election districts. The areas must be compact, contiguous - there can be no gaps in between districts - and follow physical boundaries, such as roads or bodies of water rather than property boundaries.