Hanover County sheriffs are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tiffany Harris Wyatt, 47, of Montpelier, was driving north on Cauthorne Road approaching the intersection of Ashland Road.
Wyatt turned left onto Ashland Road, where her sport-utility vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a dump truck traveling east on Ashland Road, according to a statement from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.
Wyatt, the sole occupant of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.
A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon as law enforcement officials made preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment. Trump over the weekend claimed without any evidence that he would be arrested on Tuesday, with his representatives later saying he was citing media reports and leaks. There is no indication that prediction will come true. On Monday the grand jury heard from a witness favorable to Trump, presumably so prosecutors could ensure the panel had a chance to consider any testimony that could be remotely seen as exculpatory.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit shortly after noon Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day trip. Moscow’s invasion will be in the spotlight at both meetings. Footage shown on Japanese national broadcaster NHK showed Kishida walking on the platform of a train station, escorted by a few people who appeared to be Ukrainian officials. It was uncertain whether either meeting would change the course of the almost 13-month war in Ukraine, but the talks about 800 kilometers (500 miles) apart highlighted the war’s repercussions for international diplomacy as countries line up behind rival parties.
Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District are walking off the job over stalled contract talks. They’re being joined Tuesday in solidarity by teachers for a planned three-day strike that’s shutting down the nation’s second-largest school system. Demonstrations began at a bus yard and are planned at schools across the city by members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, special education assistants, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff. They are demanding better wages and increased staffing. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho says the union has refused to negotiate.
A federal judge has blocked key provisions of a California law that drastically restricts the sale of handguns, saying parts of the legislation violate the Second Amendment. A lawsuit challenging the law was filed last year shortly after a landmark 2022 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. That ruling set new standards for evaluating firearm restrictions. A U.S. district court judge wrote Monday that California’s requirements for new handguns are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The law requires new models of handguns that wished to be sold in the state to have certain features. The state has two weeks to appeal the decision before a preliminary injunction takes effect.
President Joe Biden is establishing national monuments in Nevada and Texas and creating a marine sanctuary southwest of Hawaii. Biden will announce the measures Tuesday at a White House summit on conservation action at the Interior Department. Biden intends to designate a desert mountain in southern Nevada called Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument. The mountain is considered sacred to Native Americans. The Democratic president also intends to designate Castner Range in El Paso, Texas. Biden is initiating a national marine sanctuary in U.S. waters near the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii. Biden’s actions come as environmental groups criticize his approval of the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska.
Health experts proposed detailed plans for a gradual end to anti-virus controls, but the Chinese government rebuffed them and dropped restrictions in December with no preparations to cope with the chaotic aftermath, The Associated Press has found. Over a year ago, scientists called on authorities to begin preparations for reopening. But Beijing took none of the steps experts said were needed before dropping controls. Millions of older people weren’t vaccinated, and hospitals weren’t reinforced for a possible surge in cases. Experts and scientific models estimate China’s lack of preparation led to hundreds of thousands of deaths that could have been avoided.
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne are among the “John Wick: Chapter 4” stars honoring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. The 60-year-old actor died unexpectedly Friday. A visibly moved Fishburne described Reddick's death as like the loss of a brother and said many who worked on the film are still in shock. Reeves says he will cherish working with Reddick for the rest of his life. Many of those who worked on the film wore blue ribbons to honor Reddick, who was a prolific character actor with prominent roles in “The Wire,” “Oz” and the “John Wick” film franchise.
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow goes on trial in the Utah ski town of Park City where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. The retired optometrist suing the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer has accused her of skiing out of control at Deer Valley Resort. Paltrow has countered that he was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. The trial starts Tuesday and is slated to last longer than a week.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Destiny Harden made a shot in the lane with 3.5 seconds left to send ninth-seeded Miami past top-seeded Indiana 70-68 on Monday night, lifting the Hurricanes to their first Sweet 16 since 1992.
The women’s college basketball Sweet 16 features a new format and a bit of history when it begins later this week. The NCAA changed its setup this season, going away from the traditional four sites to two. Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four. This weekend will also feature the second time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams that two of the No. 1 seeds didn’t reach the regional semifinals after Stanford and Indiana were knocked out.