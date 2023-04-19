The body of a missing woman has been found in a Hanover wooded area, police said Wednesday.

Jennifer Lynn Underwood had been reported missing on April 17, 2023. On Tuesday, during a search for Underwood, the body of an adult female was located in a area off of Hanover Courthouse Road near Georgetown Road.

The deceased individual has since been identified as Underwood.

There were no signs of foul play.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine the actual cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.