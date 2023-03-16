Hanover County residents are uniting to defend the name of John Manuel Gandy.

Despite opposition from the community, the Hanover County School Board has moved to form a special committee tasked with making a recommendation on the district’s historic school building, John M. Gandy Elementary.

For five years, members of the community and the school board have publicly committed to persevering the name of the 70-year-old building as it was being rebuilt and consolidated with the aging Laurel Meadow Elementary School. The board’s decision at its Tuesday’s meeting to form a committee to study the naming of the school put the promise in jeopardy.

“Once again our Hanover school board has decided to make an issue out of something that need not be an issue,” said Pat Hunter-Jordan, president of Hanover’s NAACP branch.

Hunter-Jordan said the school board made a promise to the community as recently as December 2022, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new school building, to preserve what she described as a historical site for the Hanover Black community.

“This is not a new school. This is simply the replacement of an existing building.” said Hunter-Jordan. “So we see they have no rationale to change the name. The only thing we’re wondering is [why] you’re getting rid of the only Black man that is recognized in Hanover County, why is that necessary?”

Named after VSU president

Originally opened in 1950, John M. Gandy housed thousands of Black students who were educated in anything but “separate but equal” facilities.

No such building existed in Hanover until 1948, when the county passed a bond referendum to build a school for its Black community.

Named after a Black educator, John M. Gandy, third president of Virginia State University, the school replaced the old Hanover County Training School in the town of Ashland and gave Black students a place to learn and grow.

Although the county resisted integration years after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its separate but equal policies in 1954, in the mid-1960s Hanover families were given the ability to choose which schools they wanted to attend and, during the 1969 school year, the school system was entirely integrated.

Today, Gandy continues to be home to around 300 students and is scheduled to be replaced with a brand new facility after a study recommended to the board that it replace its aging facilities.

After touring the three schools identified in the study, in September 2018 the board announced their desire to combine the two schools in a new facility that was designed by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Charlottesville-based architectural firm.

The board then received months of broader community input, which led the Ashland Planning Commission to approve the zoning for the replacement school in Feb. 2022. In Dec. 2022, Hanover held a groundbreaking ceremony in celebration of the name John M. Gandy.

However, during a work session in February, the board moved to form the 2023 Elementary School Naming Committee in accordance with School Board Policy 4-3.8l, revised in August 2022.

This committee, which is composed of a representative from each magisterial district, will meet in the coming weeks to discuss the name of the consolidated elementary school.

Currently, not a single person of color serves on the committee, a move that confused many Hanover residents.

“I just want them to be fair,” said Bernice Lauritta Anderson of Ashland. “This school means so much to many of us in the county. It was our home, our education and our entertainment.”

Anderson, a lifelong resident of Hanover and a graduate of John M. Gandy’s class of 1969, shared her fond memories of living just outside of the school in the town of Ashland as she perused photos from her old yearbook.

Today, Anderson’s grandchildren attend the same school. As a long-term resident with deep rooted history in the county, Anderson said she wants the school’s name to remain the same.

“I just feel like this school is a part of history that should remain,” said Anderson.

‘Sort of a lost cause’

Like Anderson, Ryan Ellithorpe was disappointed by the school board’s decision. Her husband has been a teacher at John M. Gandy for about 20 years, her older daughter attended the school and her two fifth grade sons attend the school now.

“Since 2018 they called this project rebuild, which means it wasn’t subject to that renaming policy,” said Ellithorpe. “Honestly this entire situation feels like retaliation for what occurred when Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School were renamed and it’s wrong.”

As an active member of the joint parent teach organization representing both Gandy and Claysame, Ellithorpe said her family wishes to preserve cultural significance the school’s name and they’d hoped to support those sentiments when she attended the school board meeting.

“Unfortunately, it was sort of a lost cause from the beginning,” said Ellithorpe.

Before coming to a vote, the school board heard nearly an hour’s worth of public comments in support of preserving the name John M. Gandy Elementary. Although their sentiments were acknowledged by the board, ultimately the committee was approved by the board.

School Board Chair John F. Axselle III of Beaverdam read a pre-written statement to the audience before casting an affirmative vote.

“I know that their job is difficult, but I do think that the scripted responses are a little bit cold and callous, particularly considering the emotion that was in the room,” said Emily Montaigne. ”There was a very large community of people advocating to keep the name and it had significant meaning to every single person in there. That was met with somewhat of a rehearsed response.

“I don’t know that that creates the relationship between the community and the school board that we’re looking for,” she added.

The school built on top of John M. Gandy Elementary is still set to open during the 2024-2025 school year and although members of the 2023 School Naming Committee have been appointed, the school system is still seeking public input as they make their decision

Students, families, staff, and community members may provide input to the school system by emailing schoolname@hcps.us or by calling (804) 365-4527 by 12 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The school board is scheduled to receive a single name for consideration from the committee at its April 11 meeting before voting on the name at on May 9.

