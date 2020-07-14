PITTS, Ada Lee McAuley, 87, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1933, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the late Eurid Reid McAuley Sr. and Harriet Thomasson McAuley. Ada Lee was also preceded in death by her son, Steven McAuley Pitts; and her brother, Dr. Reid McAuley, fondly known as Mac (Lynn). She is survived by her husband, Roland L. Pitts; daughter, Amanda Tyler (Chris); son, Eric Pitts (Angie); as well as three grandsons, Patrick Harvey, Andrew and Thomas Pitts. She received a B.A. degree in Psychology and Education from Queens College, Charlotte, N.C., and a master’s degree in Education and Counseling from VCU. She retired from Richmond Public Schools in 1998, after 39 and a half years in the field of education. Ada Lee was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an Honorary Teachers Society, Richmond, Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII Century, where she served as President and Chaplain, and The Nathanial Bacon Chapter DAR, having served as Regent and Chaplain. She was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church for over 43 years, serving as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday school teacher, as well as the Bible Moderator for the Presbyterian Women and Youth Leader. A private memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 2446 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with The Rev. Evan Wildhack and The Rev. Rebekah Johns Armentrout officiating. A graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Bethlehem Presbyterian Church or to the MS Society, 4200 Innslake Dr. #301, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A public memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
