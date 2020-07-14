2019 Ashland Train Day

What would Train Day be without a train? CSX rolled through the town during the 2019 Ashland Train Day as the town celebrated the annual event. This year’s Train Day has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 Joel Klein/The Local

ASHLAND – The coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted the cancellation of another one of Hanover County’s favorite events: Ashland Train Day.

Maggie Beal Longest, director of the Downtown Ashland Association, said that the organization “sadly reports that Ashland Train Day 2020 is canceled. This was a difficult decision for the Board of Directors, but one we feel is a necessary precaution in the face of COVID-19.”

But, the change in plans does not dampen the excitement of the board, as well as town residents and train enthusiasts from all directions.

“We look forward to hosting a stellar Ashland Train Day event on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021,” Longest said. She also encouraged train fans to “Mark your calendar!”

“Meanwhile,” she added, “we will be publishing virtual highlights from Downtown Ashland for rail fans of all ages. Please stay tuned to our website, ashlandvirginia.com, and social media channels (Facebook and Instagram) for updates.”

Speaking on behalf of the board, Longest concluded by saying, “Thank you to our Ashland community for making the past 17 years of Ashland Train Day so much fun. We look forward to our eighteenth event in 2021!”

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email