ASHLAND – The coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted the cancellation of another one of Hanover County’s favorite events: Ashland Train Day.
Maggie Beal Longest, director of the Downtown Ashland Association, said that the organization “sadly reports that Ashland Train Day 2020 is canceled. This was a difficult decision for the Board of Directors, but one we feel is a necessary precaution in the face of COVID-19.”
But, the change in plans does not dampen the excitement of the board, as well as town residents and train enthusiasts from all directions.
“We look forward to hosting a stellar Ashland Train Day event on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021,” Longest said. She also encouraged train fans to “Mark your calendar!”
“Meanwhile,” she added, “we will be publishing virtual highlights from Downtown Ashland for rail fans of all ages. Please stay tuned to our website, ashlandvirginia.com, and social media channels (Facebook and Instagram) for updates.”
Speaking on behalf of the board, Longest concluded by saying, “Thank you to our Ashland community for making the past 17 years of Ashland Train Day so much fun. We look forward to our eighteenth event in 2021!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.