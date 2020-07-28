BARNETTE, Betty Courtney, (lovingly known to her family and friends as Teata), 68, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Margaret Courtney; and her son, Travis Via. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Edward N. Barnette Jr.; brother, Sonny Courtney (Ruth); sister, Linda Anderson (Jimmy); son, Justin Via (Sarah); three stepchildren, Troy (Kristie), Joshua and Tiffany Barnette; six grandchildren, Tyler, Carter, Trevor, Bryleigh, Willow and Naomi; four nieces, Angel Carroll (Anthony), Brooke Thompson, Kelly Addison, Casey Bowles (Steven); and six great-nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Betty graduated from Henrico High School in 1970 and owned and operated Old Forge Sporting Clays for 25 years. She was a dedicated member of her Sunday school class at Black Creek Baptist Church and a beloved member of the Black Creek Community. Betty loved to sew, embroider and enjoy the summer days in her pool. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd. Her service was held at 3 p.m. at Black Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, July 25. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 (800-227-2345). Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
